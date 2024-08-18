Lee Dong Hwi shares PICS from Finland while shooting for new variety show with Cha Eun Woo, Lee Je Hoon and more

Lee Dong Hwi, the noted South Korean actor who was last seen in the crime K-drama Chief Detective 1958 and the movie The Roundup: Punishment soon stars as lead cast alongside Lee Je Hoon, Cha Eun Woo, and Kwak Dong Yeon in a new variety show. As the cast landed in Finland to shoot the variety show, Lee Dong Hwi took to his Instagram to share the first glimpses of the shoot with co-stars.

On August 18, 2024, Lee Dong Hwi shared several photos from his recent trip to Finland to shoot the new variety show.

Lee Dong Hwi will be joined by Chief Detective 1958 co-star Lee Je Hoon, Cha Eun Woo, and Kwak Dong Yeon. The four stars were not long ago confirmed as the lead cast of the upcoming variety show called Living in a Rented House in Finland (a literal title, subject to change) from tvN.

In the photos, the Chief Detective 1958 actor gave a glimpse of Finland’s beautiful scenery with two pictures of himself. The photos are from Finland, where Lee Dong Hwi, Cha Eun Woo, Lee Je Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon have started shooting for the upcoming variety show. The photos are the first glimpse into the highly awaited variety show being filmed in Finland.

See the PICS shared by Lee Dong Hwi glimpsing Finland variety show here:

Additionally, this Finland variety show intends to bring a chaotic yet serene rural life to the top stars of South Korean industry who will enjoy the realities of rural life in a new country.

Cha Eun Woo, Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, and Kwak Dong Yeon will live in close contact with nature and have a chance to interact with local people and lifestyle, help them, and have a much deeper experience of life in Finland.

Lee Dong Hwi is a famous South Korean actor who first achieved fame through the beloved family K-drama Reply 1988. He followed it with hit movies Veteran, The Handmaiden, One Line, The Call, and The Roundup: Punishment. He is also known for K-dramas Big Bet and Chief Detective 1958.

