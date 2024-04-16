Chief Detective 1958 starring Lee Je Hoon: Release date, time, where to watch, plot, cast, and more

Chief Detective 1958 has got fans of crime, action, and detective thrillers on the hook as they await the premier of the show. Moreover, the show serves as a prequel to a classic detective South Korean TV series, which makes the premise even more interesting.

Chief Detective 1958 has also made its way onto the future watchlists of K-drama fanatics due to its outstanding cast. With its interesting premise, the show will undoubtedly be a favorite for audiences that enjoy case-solving and action with sprinkled comedy at the right moments.

Release Date and Time of Chief Detective 1958

Chief Detective 1958 is set to premiere on April 19, 2024, with new episodes airing every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST).

Where to Watch Chief Detective 1958

Chief Detective 1958 will premiere on MBC TV in South Korea and will be available for streaming on Disney+.

The genre of Chief Detective 1958

Crime, Period, and Action

Plot of Chief Detective 1958

Chief Detective 1958 will be the prequel to Chief Inspector, one of the biggest hit TV shows in South Korea. The show ran for an incredible 18 years, from 1971 to 1989, and during that time, the show recorded a whopping peak of 70 percent ratings in its day. Serving as its prequel, Chief Detective 1958 sets the bar high. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The storyline of Chief Detective 1958 is set in 1958, like the title, earlier than its hit sequel Chief Inspector, which was set in the 1970s to 1980s. In this periodic drama, a team of unlikely partners solves crimes in a time of almost no technology support. The crime investigation drama is further sprinkled with romance and comedy. Also, crime-solving is done with the power of innate deduction, sense, and tenacity.

Chief Detective 1958 follows the story of Detective Park Young Han, who has been ranking first in arrest rates in petty crimes for years. However, other detectives still do not accept him as an equal and treat him as a child. Aiming to change this, Park Young Han will form a team of unlikely partners who together will solve crimes and fight the crippling corruption in this action crime drama.

Chief Detective 1958's Cast

The cast of Chief Detective 1958 is outstanding and promises a stellar turnout in the upcoming period, crime, and action drama.

Lee Je Hoon, the star of Taxi Driver, will fill in the shoes of the main lead, Park Young Han. Park Young Han is a gifted detective who is done with the corruption and injustice in society. To fight the same, he creates a squad of unlikely partners who together will emerge as the detectives for the people. In a bloody battle, Lee Je Hoon will face an unjust society that no longer cares for human lives.

His first partner in the gang of detectives is Lee Dong Hwi as Kim Sang Sun. He is a fellow detective at Jongnam Police Station and is famous as the crazy dog. His habit of biting the bad guys sets him apart and intrigues him about how his character will develop in the story.

Then comes Jo Kyung Hwan as Choi Woo Sung, whose fighting skills know no bounds. His one slap can send your ears ringing for days. His journey from a rice mill worker to a detective will be one to keep an eye on.

Last but not least, Seo Ho Jung will play the part of Yoon Hyun Soo, an elite guy who dreams of becoming a prominent detective. Playing the role of Park Young Han's love interest will be Seo Eun Soo as Lee Hye Joo. She is a bookstore owner near Jongnam Market who suddenly crosses paths with Park Young Han as he ends up at her store one day.

Advertisement

The crew of Chief Detective 1958

The crew will see Choi Deok Moon as Yoo Dae Cheon, leader of the police station. Song Wook Kyung as Byun Dae Sik, Lee Suk Hyeong will play Jung Kook Jin, and Cha Mi Kyung will be seen as Ho Hal Mae. Song Wook Kyung, Ryu Yeon Seok, Jo Han Jun, and Nam Hyun Woo will be seen supporting the cast as well, among many others.

Do not forget to mark your calendars for Chief Detective 1958 and its old-school crime-solving and action.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Je Hoon’s Chief Detective 1958 latest character teaser introduces Lee Dong Hwi, Choi Woo Sung, more as unlikely partners who fight crime; Watch