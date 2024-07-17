Cha Eun Woo, Lee Je Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, Lee Dong Hwi in talks to team up for new reality show Finland Lodgings; Report

Cha Eun Woo, Lee Je Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Lee Dong Hwi are all set for their upcoming collaboration. The actors will team up to star in a new reality show Finland Lodgings (literal title). They are set to commence the filming schedule for this program in September.

Cha Eun Woo, Lee Je Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Lee Dong Hwi to appear in new tvN reality show

On July 17, Korean media outlet OSEN reported that Cha Eun Woo, Lee Je Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Lee Dong Hwi will collaborate as the cast members for the upcoming tvN reality show Finland Lodgings.

This exciting cast lineup is expected to bring much depth and intrigue to the plot of the reality program. In particular, Lee Je Hoon will showcase his elder-brother-like charm, while Lee Dong Hwi will add excitement with his humorous yet sweet personality. These two actors already share a close bond as labelmates and co-stars. The duo recently starred together in Chief Detective 1958.

On the other hand, Kwak Dong Yeon is expected to win the hearts of the local people with his warm personality, while the youngest among them, Cha Eun Woo demonstrates his passion for the show. Adding to the excitement, born in 1997, the duo is also the same age, promising an exceptional on-screen synergy.

With this stellar cast ensemble, the upcoming show Finland Lodgings is already raising expectations.

Finland Lodgings will introduce a new storyline and plot to the viewers. The cast members experience the lives of local residents who live without internet, electricity, and even clocks in the rural village of Lapland, covered in snow for most time of the year.

The filming schedule is set to commence in September with the goal of the premiere of the show around the end of this year on tvN network.

More about Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, Cha Eun Woo, Kwak Dong Yeon

Lee Je Hoon recently led the MBC drama Chief Detective 1958. He is swamped with many upcoming projects at the moment. His drama Signal is also set to return with a new season, while Taxi Driver season 3 is also in production. He is also preparing to appear in a new legal drama The Art of Negotiation.

On the other hand, Lee Dong Hwi also recently appeared in Chief Detective 1958, co-starring Lee Je Hoon.

This year, Cha Eun Woo appeared in Wonderful World and also made his solo debut with a mini-album ENITITY. Meanwhile, Kwak Dong Yeon starred as the brother of Kim Ji Won in tvN’s hit rom-com Queen of Tears.

