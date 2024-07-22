Happy Lee Dong Hwi Day: Looking at Reply 1988 character Ryu Dong Ryong as glue of friendship group

Born on July 22, 1985, Lee Dong Hwi is a beloved South Korean actor and singer known for his standout roles. He gained prominence through his performance in the critically acclaimed television series Reply 1988.

Despite the show airing in 2015, Dong Hwi had already spent two years in the industry, initially taking on minor roles, primarily in major film productions. Lee Dong Hwi remains a prominent figure in the world of K-drama, celebrated for his versatility and captivating performances. With numerous on-screen credits and accolades since his debut, the 39-year-old consistently delivers shows and films that are a must-watch for fans. On his birthday let’s explore his K-drama character Ryu Dong Ryong in the Reply 1988 series.

Reply 1988 plot

A beloved favorite among K-drama fans, Reply 1988 nostalgically celebrates the wonder years and the essence of true friendship. Set against the backdrop of Seoul in 1988, as the city prepares for the Summer Olympics, the series introduces us to the close-knit community of Ssangmun-dong.

In the series you will meet the spirited school slacker (and the sole girl among the group of boys), Duk Sun (Hyeri), the gentle and genius go player Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum), the diligent and exemplary student Sun Woo (Go Kyung Pyo), the introspective yet observant Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun Yeol), and the cheerful, mischievous, and laid-back Ryu Dong Ryong (Lee Dong Hwi). Inseparable since childhood, they stand on the brink of adulthood, navigating a changing world while their unbreakable bond remains unchanged.

In them, you'll recognize echoes of your own teenage years as they sneak past parents, get into trouble at school, squabble over the last bite of ramyeon and pizza, and struggle to lay their hands on the latest American blockbuster on VHS or the newest album on cassette. Through it all, they stick together through thick and thin. Reply 1988 nostalgically transports viewers to a simpler era when life and relationships felt uncomplicated and carefree.

Advertisement

Reply 1988 is the third installment of tvN's acclaimed Reply series. It garnered widespread critical acclaim and resonated deeply with audiences, culminating in its finale episode achieving an impressive 18.8% nationwide audience share. This achievement cemented its place as the sixth highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history and the highest-rated television drama during its airing period.

Lee Dong Hwi’s character in Reply 1988

Lee Dong Hwi catapulted to fame with his role in the nostalgic drama Reply 1988. During auditions, he impressed the director with his exceptional singing and dancing skills, performing Jeong Soo Ra's Joy.

Moreover, he elicited laughter by flawlessly imitating the voices of Lee Sun Kyun, Park Hee Soon, Jang Hyuk, and Yoo Hae Jin. As a result, he was selected to portray the character Dong Ryong, earning immense popularity among viewers through the 2015 series Reply 1988.

Ryu Dong Ryong is the neighborhood joker, known for his love of singing, dancing, and playing practical jokes on his friends. Like Deok Sun, he isn't naturally inclined towards academics, but his thoughtful insights and unexpected wisdom often prove invaluable to his friends. Raised by busy working parents in a close-knit community, Dong Ryong occasionally feels neglected and compensates by seeking attention through his antics. Despite his mischievous reputation, his nosy nature grants him insight into many of the neighborhood's secrets before anyone else.

Advertisement

In the series, Dong Ryong often serves as the primary source of comic relief, consistently delivering laughs whenever he appears on screen. While he may feel somewhat secondary compared to the main cast members who have prominent love-lines within the cast, his character plays a crucial role as the glue that binds the group together. His presence is essential to each friend in the group, contributing significantly to their dynamics and bond.

The setup underscores Dong Ryong's profound importance to the group beyond his comedic role. Consistently, he serves as a voice of wisdom, akin to a caring mother hen whom others can rely on. His presence is integral to the group dynamic, serving as its heart, a fact the show's writers consistently emphasize. Despite not having romantic entanglements or other complex dynamics like some of the other characters, Dong Ryong's relationships with each member are deep and meaningful. He sees them all as equally essential, forming a close-knit family within the group.

Advertisement

Lee Dong Hwi portrays this character with immense precision, making Dong Ryong not just relatable but also comforting to viewers. He is the observant one who goes out of his way to notice and care for others, ensuring they are alright. Despite not always appearing the most intellectually inclined, Dong Ryong consistently lends his support to Jung Hwan, guiding him through difficulties whenever they arise. Similarly, he takes care of Taek like an older brother would, demonstrating his deep and nurturing friendships within the group.

In episode 14, when Deok Sun seeks advice from Dong Ryong, asking him, "Why doesn't anyone like me?" he reassures her that it's okay to follow her feelings. Encouraging her to pursue what her heart desires, he supports her in choosing who she likes. Despite feeling neglected even on his birthday when his family left him alone, Dong Ryong doesn't dwell on it. Instead, he celebrates his birthday with his chosen family—his friends. His sensitivity, kindness, and caring nature make him one of the most valued members of the group.

A friend like Dong Ryong is truly a blessing. Despite not always having the spotlight, he remains the heart of the group, someone you can always lean on. Lee Dong Hwi flawlessly portrays the complexities of Dong Ryong's character—a comedic yet sensitive soul. His warmth and genuine care for others resonate deeply with viewers, endearing him even more to the audience.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 K-drama quotes for fans to take a trip down memory lane