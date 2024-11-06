Happy Lee Dong Wook Day: Revisiting K-drama heartthrob's playful bromance with Kim Bum, Gong Yoo, Wi Ha Joon, and more

When a director and writer plan a K-drama with playful bromance, their first choice must be Lee Dong Wook. The actor has some of the most iconic screen time with his male co-stars. We can’t forget his humorous chemistry with Gong Yoo, emotional brotherhood with Kim Bum, real friendship with Wi Ha Joon, and ‘almost a love story’ with Im Siwan.

Lee Dong Wook's iconic bromances with male co-stars

On November 4, as the K-drama heartthrob turns one year wiser, let’s celebrate the day with a detailed look at his iconic bromance with his co-stars.

Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo

In Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (also known as Goblin), Lee Dong Wook appears as Wang Yeo, a grim reaper. After accidentally crossing paths with the Goblin, portrayed by Gong Yoo, Wang Yeo becomes his roommate.

In the drama, they have many great scenes, one of the most popular being their iconic walk when they appear from the shadows to save Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun) from some bad people.

The notable thing is that both of their characters are quite opposite, yet their polar dynamic is what connects and balances their relationship the most. Lee Dong Wook portrays a character with cold and lonely feelings, representing death, while Gong Yoo exudes warmth and vibrance.

Advertisement

Despite the conflicting elements, they are always there for each other throughout the drama, creating some of the most iconic scenes ever. Their on-screen chemistry is so good that many times it even overshadowed the main couple Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun’s story.

In addition, after this drama, Lee Dong Wook also became real-life friends with the Goblin co-star. From showing up on each other’s set to traveling together, their friendship continues to thrive beyond the TV screen.

Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum

Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum starred as half-brothers in The Tale of the Nine Tailed. Lee Dong Wook dazzled as Lee Yeon, a thousand-year-old mountain god who lives in modern times as a gumiho, while Kim Bum played his brother Lee Rang, a half-blooded nine-tailed fox.

The drama starts with their hostile relationship, with the younger one always creating trouble in order to fulfill a grudge he holds against Lee Yeon. But as time proceeds, they are able to clear the misunderstanding and accept that they are their only family. Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum excelled at portraying a realistic picture of what true brotherhood looks like. Oftentimes, viewers were more involved in their relationship than in Lee Dong Wook’s love story with Jo Bo Ah.

Advertisement

Their relationship is quite similar behind the screen. Although they knew each other because they were managed by the same company, after collaborating on this drama, they grew closer and continued to support each other’s work.

Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha Joon

Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha Joon’s on-screen synergy was highly anticipated by viewers, especially because before Bad and Crazy, their filmography had vast differences from each other’s. In this action comedy, Lee Dong Wook played the role of Ryu Soo Yeol, a skilled but corrupt detective, while Wi Ha Joon acted as K, a righteous but crazy person.

The drama is still revisited today just for their chemistry. In many interviews, they described their teamwork as ‘the best’. Wi Ha Joon even jokingly stated that he wanted to win the Best Couple award with Lee Dong Wook. The actor himself said, “Our bromance was chemistry was undeniable,’ and we agree.

Advertisement

The center of attention was their unlikely partnership in the drama, as they joined forces to solve a missing person’s case. During the course, they would often bicker but end up missing each other when not around. This interesting relationship added much depth to Bad and Crazy, making it an enjoyable watch.

Lee Dong Wook and Im Siwan

“Is it a BL drama?”, yes, this was the question in many viewers’ minds when they saw Lee Dong Wook and Im Siwan’s explosive chemistry in Stranger from Hell (also known as Hell is Other People). Despite the series being of horror and thriller genres, the two actors’ dynamic piqued a lot of interest.

Lee Dong Wook personifies Seo Moon Jo, a villainous character, while Im Siwan plays Yoon Jong Woo. Their interesting relationship in this drama added more intricate lyters to its’ haunting themes, making it a must-watch for those who like thrill.

Although Lee Dong Wook played an antagonistic role in Strangers from Hell, in real life, he always showed his appreciation for his junior. Whenever Im Siwan was mentioned during any interview, he would show him with lavished compliments. He also sent coffee trucks to his filming set, making their real-life relationship a bit special.

Advertisement

Although bromance is not a lonely concept in the land of K-dramas, perhaps our birthday boy is the best at it. Different characters, different co-stars, and different stories, but he always manages to make each relationship special with his iconic performance and amazing synergy with other male actors.

A very happy birthday to Lee Dong Wook!

ALSO READ: About Family stills: Lee Seung Gi stuns in shaved head as superstar monk with scandalous past in upcoming comedy film; PICS