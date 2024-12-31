Lee Dong Wook's A Shop for Killers confirms Season 2 production; filming to start in April 2025

The South Korean action drama, A Shop for Killers, whose first episode aired on January 17, has been renewed for a second instalment, owing to the success of its previous season.

Adapted from Kang Ji Young's novel of the same name, A Shop for Killers is about a young woman, Jeong Ji An (Kim Hye Jun) raised by her uncle, Jeong Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook) in a mysterious shopping mall. This gripping K-drama revolves around the life-threatening situations faced by the niece after her uncle leaves her a fortune.

Due to the eight-episode series' engrossing narrative and strong performances, it received a lot of love from Korean as well as global viewers immediately after its release. Since then the possibility of producing a second season of A Shop for Killers has been in talks.

This Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Jun-starrer emerged as the top-rated K-drama of 2024 in the first quarter of the year. It is said to have overtaken popular shows like Marry My Husband, Queen Of Tears, and Flex X Cop back then. This action-packed series, exploring themes of inheritance, survival, and self-discovery is one to keep you wondering for what happens next.

In March this year, director Lee Kwon revealed the season renewal plan of A Shop for Killers in the 2024 Disney+ Content Lineup Media Day. He said, "We are planning a second season, but it's difficult. I don't know what story to tell or how to develop it."

Now, it seems like he finally has a plan as to how to carry the plot forward as the season 2 shooting start date has already been out of wraps. The second season will pick up from where the first one left. In the final episode of season 1, that aired on February 7, we see Pasin (Kim Min) and So Min Hye (Geum Han Nah) mysteriously disappear, leaving Ji An (Kim Hye Jun) and brother (Lee Tae Young) to deal with their hostile situation on their own. Ji An fights bravely to protect her uncle’s shopping mall and also manages to strike a deal with the Babylon members to retain it. In the end, she is stunned to see her uncle return, all-bruised but alive.

The production of season 2 of the action thriller, A Shop for Killers, is to commence from April next year.

