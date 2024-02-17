Lee Jae Wook and Lee Jun Young forge an unexpected partnership for power in The Impossible Heir

The Impossible Heir has unveiled a sneak peek into the complex dynamic between Lee Jae Wook and Lee Jun Young who are set to form an alliance through fresh stills. In The Impossible Heir, we follow the journey of three underdogs uniting to seize control of Korea's biggest conglomerate. Lee Jae Wook takes on the role of Han Tae Oh, born from a tainted lineage; Lee Jun Young embodies Kang In Ha, the underrecognized offspring of a chaebol magnate; and Hong Su Zu portrays Na Hye Won, weighed down by her mother's gambling debts.

Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young new stills for The Impossible Heir

Meeting for the first time during their school days, Han Tae Oh (Lee Jae Wook) and Kang In Ha (Lee Jun Young) form an alliance driven by their mutual ambition to transcend their modest beginnings and seize control of Kang Oh Group, South Korea's premier conglomerate, each with their own unique motivations. The stills portray the duo's initial encounter during their youth and their subsequent reunion with altered objectives, yet ultimately converging toward a common goal, forming an uneasy partnership.

Kang In Ha, rejected and cast out by his prestigious family, is determined to gain recognition as a member of the Kang Oh Group. He sees Han Tae Oh as a crucial ally because of his smarts and determination. On the other hand, Han Tae Oh knows he needs help to escape his humble background. He carefully partners with Kang In Ha, using Kang In Ha's connection as the illegitimate child of a wealthy family. Even though they team up out of necessity, their relationship is a mix of respect and suspicion. As they work together to reach the top, their partnership is full of tension and unexpected twists, making for exciting drama in each new episode.

More about The Impossible Heir's cast

In The Impossible Heir, Hong Su Zu, known for her roles in dramas like Sweet Home 2, Lovestruck in the City, and KBS Drama Special 2021: BE;TWIN, will star as Na Hye Won. Lee Jae Wook, recognized for his versatile performances in dramas such as Alchemy of Souls, Extraordinary You, and Search: WWW, will portray the cold-hearted yet dignified Han Tae Oh. Lee Jun Young, who has showcased his talent across various platforms including films, dramas as an idol, and musicals, will take on the role of Kang In Ha, a character with both light and dark aspects. The Impossible Heir will premiere on February 28.

