aespa's Karina and actor Lee Jae Wook rock matching sunglasses, setting the bar high for couple goals

Karina of K-pop girl group aespa and Alchemy of Souls actor Lee Jae Wook have recently been the talk of the K-town after both were confirmed to be dating. This time they are spotted wearing couple sunglasses.

Karina and Lee Jae Wook wear couple sunglasses

On the March 19, Karina shared multiple photos accompanied by the message, "I really like you." In the images, she portrays herself enjoying a leisurely break in Bangkok. Notably, Karina is sporting white sunglasses in most of the photos, which has caught the eye of many.

Furthermore, a photo posted by Lee Jae Wook last year has resurfaced, garnering attention. In the picture, Lee Jae Wook strikes a pose while wearing white sunglasses against the backdrop of a swimming pool. It's worth noting that the sunglasses worn by Lee Jae Wook are the same as the ones Karina is seen wearing. Consequently, speculation has arisen suggesting that Karina may be showcasing matching items with Lee Jae Wook.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Karina and Lee Jae Wook met at Prada's fashion show in Milan on January 14, where sparks flew, resulting in a romantic friendship.

More about Karina and Lee Jae Wook

Karina is a member of the girl group aespa managed by SM Entertainment. She holds the positions of group leader and face and contributes as the main dancer, lead rapper, and vocalist. Prior to her debut, she underwent four years of training under SM Entertainment. The group, which consists of four members—Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning—has received a lot of attention since its debut.

Advertisement

Lee Jae Wook, hailing from Seoul, South Korea, is an actor and model affiliated with C-JeS Entertainment. He pursued a degree in theatre arts at Chung-Ang University. Lee Jae Wook commenced his acting journey in 2018 with the drama Memories of the Alhambra. He received the Best New Actor award at the 2019 MBC Drama Awards for his role in Extraordinary You. Subsequently, he earned multiple accolades in 2020, including Rookie of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards, Actor of the Year – Rookie at the 18th Brand of the Year Awards, and the KBS Drama Awards' Excellence Award for Actor in a Miniseries for his performance in Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol. His portrayal in Alchemy of Souls garnered him the Asia Artist Awards' Best New Actor title and the Korea Drama Awards' Global Excellence Award in 2022. Additionally, he received the Asia Special Award at the 17th Asia Model Awards, recognizing his widespread popularity beyond South Korea throughout Asia.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Ex-Stray Kids member Kim Woojin to debut under SM Entertainment's subsidiary Kustomade