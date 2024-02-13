The Impossible Heir main trailer: Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, Hong Su Zu do all it takes to change destinies

The highly anticipated drama, The Impossible Heir, has recently released a thrilling new trailer. Taking place within Korea's biggest conglomerate, the series explores the ambitions of three individuals competing for the throne. Lee Jae Wook portrays the cold-hearted yet honorable Han Tae Oh, while Lee Jun Young brings to life Kang In Ha, a character with a mix of good and evil. Lastly, Hong Su Zu embodies the role of Na Hye Won, completing the talented ensemble.

The Impossible Heir main trailer

The trailer opens with a glimpse of our three main characters against the backdrop of the text "Want to escape." We are then drawn into a tense conversation between Han Tae Oh and his father, who ominously threatens him from prison, accusing Tae Oh of turning him into a murderer and vowing to come after him. A worried Tae Oh urgently runs to ask someone to flee from the impending danger.

The trailer then shifts its focus to Kang In Ha, the illegitimate son of the Kang Oh group's third son, who harbors a deep-seated desire for acknowledgment from his own father. Next, we are introduced to Na Hye Won, burdened with a staggering debt of 50 million KRW due to her mother's gambling habits. As the narrative unfolds, we witness the three characters' determination to rise to the top despite their adversities. Tae Oh confidently asserts that he possesses something even more potent than power itself, and when pressed for an answer, he reveals it to be "Desperation." This sets the stage for the intense power struggle that will ensue as they pursue their ambitions.

Tae Oh, who will be forming an alliance with In Ha, declares, "All eyes will be looking at you. As I am going to make sure you succeed perfectly." With this promise, the stage is set for a turbulent journey as we delve into the intertwined lives of Kang In Ha, Tae Oh, and Hye Won. Their relentless struggle against a backdrop of challenges and obstacles unfolds, propelling them towards their shared goal of reaching the top of power.

More about The Impossible Heir characters

Lee Jae Wook portrays Han Tae Oh, a character distinguished by his exceptional intellect and icy rationality. Born as the son of a murderer, Han Tae Oh seeks solace from his troubled past by joining forces with Kang In Ha, the illegitimate son of Korea's prominent conglomerate Kang Oh Group. Together, they aim to overthrow the leadership of the conglomerate. With an ambitious drive and strategic thinking, Han Tae Oh assumes a leadership role, his emotions carefully masked behind a poker face.

On the other hand, Lee Jun Young takes on the role of Kang In Ha, a character who conceals intense desires beneath a seemingly carefree exterior. As the neglected illegitimate offspring of the Kang Oh Group, Kang In Ha forms an alliance with Han Tae Oh, driven by a yearning for validation and recognition. Though initially operating in the shadows with his ambitions kept hidden, Kang In Ha finds himself ensnared by his unyielding aspiration to ascend to the top of Kang Oh Group. The Impossible Heir is set to premiere on February 28.

