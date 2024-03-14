The Impossible Heir Ep 5-6 Review: Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, Hong Su Zu's power struggle grips, romance falters

Name: The Impossible Heir (로얄로더 in Korean)

Premiere date: February 28, 2024

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young and Hong Su Zu

Director: Min Yeon Hong, Lee Hyang Bon

Writer: Choi Won

Number of episodes: 12

Genre: Thriller, Business, Drama, Political

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Disney+

The Impossible Heir plot

The Impossible Heir narrates the tale of three underdogs who unite to orchestrate a takeover of Korea's biggest conglomerate. Lee Jae Wook portrays Han Tae Oh, the son of a murderer, while Lee Jun Young takes on the role of Kang In Ha, the illegitimate son of a chaebol chairman. Hong Su Zu plays Na Hye Won, burdened with debt due to her father's gambling habits.

Catch a glimpse of the excitement in the teaser trailer here-

Quick recap of episodes 5 and 6 of The Impossible Heir

In episode 5 of The Impossible Heir, we see Han Tae Oh successfully resolving the prosecutor issue, resulting in Chairman Kang being cleared of any punishment. Tae Oh is promoted to the Division Director role, while In Ha is appointed as the Chief Manager. Meanwhile, Chairman Kang intervenes to save Seung Joo from dismissal, after Seung Joo plotted against the chairman, in exchange for Seung Joo living a quiet life.

In Ha takes charge of the sales at Kang Oh Tech One, and expands the team without Tae Oh’s approval. During the crucial meeting, In Ha resorts to underhanded tactics to secure the sale, resulting in both him and Tae Oh being punished by Chairman Kang. However, Tae Oh bears the brunt of the consequences. Meanwhile, In Ha and Hye Won decide to tie the knot, while Tae Oh finds himself targeted in an attack.

In the following episode, we see Tae Oh admitted to the hospital, where Hye Won rushes to his side, leading to emotional moments between them. Meanwhile, Hye Won tries to contact In Ha, who avoids her calls. When he finally hears the news, In Ha goes to the hospital. However, he instructs the police to keep the attack news confidential and to refrain from involving his father or the Kang Oh group's name.

Upon waking up, Tae Oh discovers that the incident hasn't been reported to the police from In Ha. Despite being in a drugged state, Tae Oh leaves his hospital room to seek permission from Chairman Kang to investigate the attack. The chairman grants him permission on the condition that Kang Oh isn't implicated in the investigation.

Tae Oh discovers, with the assistance of his hacker friend, that In Ju’s secretary was behind the attack. Confronting him, Tae Oh seeks answers. Later, Tae Oh and Hye Won share an emotional moment and share a kiss, unbeknownst to them that it's being secretly captured by In Ju's men. Tae Oh later receives information about In Ju's suspicious investments.

In Ha and Hye Won tie the knot, but their happiness is short-lived as In Ju threatens Hye Won with a picture of her kissing Tae Oh. A time leap occurs, and we find Tae Oh covered in blood, with In Ju and a woman, both dead beside him.

The Impossible Heir episode 5-6 review

The revenge plot of the drama unfolds remarkably well, particularly in episode 6, which stands out as the best episode thus far. The thriller and revenge storyline truly come to the forefront, leaving viewers captivated. However, it also leaves us with numerous questions, most notably regarding the ending scene.

Many speculate that In Ha and the chairman are collaborating, and that everything is part of In Ha's master plan. His character seems to be assuming a darker and more cunning role, reminiscent of his behavior at the beginning of the show when he used to bully Tae Oh. Additionally, it's suggested that In Ha may have orchestrated events to prevent Hye Won from leaving him, possibly including the sudden arrival of her mother.

In Ha's true intentions are beginning to emerge from the shadows, shedding light on his character's darker motives. It's possible that In Ha used Tae Oh merely as a means to infiltrate Kang Oh, and now that he's achieved his goal, he's employing cunning tactics to remove Tae Oh. His interactions and subtle hints while conversing with Hye Won, Tae Oh, and Hee Ju suggest that he's plotting something behind the scenes.

Speculation arises that In Ha may not truly be in love with Hye Won but rather using both her and Tae Oh as pawns in his larger scheme. This notion is supported by his dismissive description of Tae Oh as just a "mutt." In Ha could potentially be the true underlying villain of the story, but only time will reveal the full extent of his plans.

The love triangle currently appears somewhat irrelevant, but if later utilized by In Ha, it could add depth to the storyline. However, the fact that both Tae Oh and In Ha are deeply in love with Hye Won, despite lacking significant moments with her even before the time jump, seems somewhat implausible. While it's conceivable that Hye Won is part of In Ha's grand scheme, Tae Oh's intense feelings for her are less understandable given their limited screen time together.

If the show had included more scenes to develop a foundation between Tae Oh and Hye Won, their subplot would have been more coherent. Additional moments showcasing their connection would have made Tae Oh's love for Hye Won more believable and enhanced the overall understanding of their dynamics within the love triangle.

The dynamic between In Ha, the Chairman, and Tae Oh has shifted dramatically, as the earlier hoped-for bromance between Tae Oh and In Ha now seems unlikely. In Ha appears to be a hidden mastermind, driven by insecurities about potentially falling short of Tae Oh in the eyes of his father, the Chairman. The Chairman's behavior towards Tae Oh suggests that he views him as expendable, and it's evident that most of the Kang Oh family, aside from Hee Ju, wants Tae Oh out of the picture.

Moving forward, it will be thrilling to see how Tae Oh, with his strategic genius, navigates the complex mess that has been orchestrated to frame him.

The Impossible Heir acting performances

Lee Jae Wook once again delivered a standout performance in terms of acting. His portrayal of his character, dressed mostly in suits and rolled-up shirts, captivated fans and added to his charm. Utilizing micro expressions in tense scenes showcased his talent and added depth to his character. Additionally, his portrayal of scenes involving his character being attacked or confessing required deep emotions, which Lee Jae Wook skillfully conveyed, further highlighting his acting skills.

Lee Jun Young excels in portraying a compelling villain. While his character may not have been initially positioned as such, subtle shifts in his demeanor and expressions hint at the possibility of him being the mastermind villain behind it all. Particularly noteworthy is the scene where he apologizes to Hye Won with a straight face, signaling a potential significant shift in his character. Lee Jun Young effectively conveys these nuances, showcasing his ability to bring depth and intrigue to his role.

Hong Su Zu's portrayal still exhibits a certain stiffness, particularly noticeable in pivotal scenes such as confessions or when caught cheating. The actress struggles to deliver the required strong expressions demanded by these moments. Furthermore, her storyline appears to serve primarily as a catalyst for advancing the love triangle, lacking significant depth or development thus far. Hopefully, future episodes will afford the opportunity for growth and improvement in terms of her performance and character development.

A special shoutout goes to Choi Hee Jin, who, despite having limited screen time, has managed to become a fan favorite. Her commendable acting skills and undeniable chemistry with Lee Jae Wook have captured the hearts of viewers.

