The Impossible Heir main poster: Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young and Hong Su Zu set out to take what they deserve

The Impossible Heir starring Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, Hong Su Zu, and Lee Ji Hoon will be released this February. The drama laced with revenge and politics tells the story of an illegitimate son of a businessman who teams up with his friend to get what he deserves. The stellar cast and the plot have garnered a lot of hype from fans. Here is a look at the new poster released.

The Impossible Heir poster featuring Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, Hong Su Zu, and Choi Jin Ho

On February 13, Disney+ unveiled a new poster of their upcoming drama The Impossible Heir which features Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, Hong Su Zu, and Lee Ji Hoon. The caption reads, 'We'll show you how far we can go'. In the drama Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young and Hong Su Zu will be teaming up to bring down Choi Jin Ho's character. Here is a look at the poster.

More about The Impossible Heir

The Impossible Heir is scheduled to stream on Disney+ on February 28.

The story revolves around an ambitious man who gets to know that he is the illegitimate child of a big businessman. He pairs up with his childhood friend who has the brains and together they plan to take over the company and get what is rightfully his. Their plans are jeopardized because of a young woman.

Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, Hong Suzu, and Lee Ji Hoon will be taking on the main roles in this drama.

This project has been directed by Min Yeon Hong who has also previously worked on Missing: The Other Side, Insider, and more. Choi Won is the scriptwriter for The Impossible Heir. He has also written Miss Butcher, Baby & I, and more.

