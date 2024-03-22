The Impossible Heir Ep 7-8 Review: Lee Jun Young's villainous turn against Lee Jae Wook is well-executed yet predictable

Name: The Impossible Heir (로얄로더 in Korean)

Premiere date: February 28, 2024

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young and Hong Su Zu

Director: Min Yeon Hong, Lee Hyang Bon

Writer: Choi Won

Number of episodes: 12

Genre: Thriller, Business, Drama, Political

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Disney+

The Impossible Heir plot

The Impossible Heir narrates the tale of three underdogs who unite to orchestrate a takeover of Korea's biggest conglomerate. Lee Jae Wook portrays Han Tae Oh, the son of a murderer, while Lee Jun Young takes on the role of Kang In Ha, the illegitimate son of a chaebol chairman. Hong Su Zu plays Na Hye Won, burdened with debt due to her father's gambling habits.

Catch a glimpse of the excitement in the teaser trailer here-

Quick recap of episodes 7 and 8 of The Impossible Heir

In episode 7 of The Impossible Heir, viewers are shown the events leading up to the murder of In Ju. Previously In Ju resorts to using Hye Won as leverage to threaten and later drug Tae Oh. Tae Oh wakes up to find himself covered in blood, witnessing In Ju and a girl named Bona murdered. As the blame falls on Tae Oh, he desperately tries to recall the events of that night. During the court proceedings, Mo Gi Jun's testimony further incriminates Tae Oh, placing him at a significant disadvantage. However, Tae Oh begins to recollect that there was another person present on the night of the murder who was not Gi Jun, potentially turning the tide of the case.

Hye Won assists Tae Oh by reinstating Sun Woo to handle Tae Oh's case. In Ha takes control of Tae Oh's office, and it's revealed that In Ha and Gi Jun are close friends. Tae Oh receives a death sentence by the episode's end. In episode 8, it's revealed that In Ha and Gi Jun share a close bond hence somewhere In Ha is involved in the mess. Additionally, In Ha confesses to Hye Won as he abuses her that he pursued her because he knew Tae Oh had feelings for her and wanted to keep her for himself. Hye Won visits Tae Oh in prison and requests to be made the head of Kang Oh group, which Tae Oh agrees to. Despite family disapproval, the chairman appoints Hye Won as the director of Kang Oh's art foundation as calculated by Tae Oh’s plan. The episode concludes with In Ha's true intentions revealed as he plots to eliminate Tae Oh.

The Impossible Heir episode 7-8 review

The episode 7 started off intriguingly, shedding light on the dynamic between Tae Oh and Hye Won. However, it appears that the show is relying heavily on Hye Won as Tae Oh's sole weakness and tragic flaw rather than focusing on Hye Won’s character development.

This plot device feels somewhat weak, especially considering Tae Oh's established character as someone who is always several steps ahead. It seems forced and illogical for him to be in a vulnerable position, unaware of the threats surrounding him. Additionally, Tae Oh has always been portrayed as a genius, and his bond with Hye Won has never seemed strong enough for him to sacrifice his pride and everything else for her. Furthermore, the decision to sentence him to capital punishment seems excessively severe given the circumstances.

The pacing of the episode feels rushed, especially in scenes where viewers need to grasp character motivations and the reasoning behind certain actions. In Ju's death receives minimal coverage, particularly in relation to the Kang family. Episode 7 moved too quickly for viewers to fully comprehend the events that transpired. Additionally, many supporting characters lack significant development and their plot points seem scattered, making it challenging for viewers to remember their roles and motivations. Overall, the characters and their motives are lacking depth in the show.

Episode 8 proved to be much more captivating, especially with the revelation of In Ha's true personality, which aligns with his actions thus far. This is the same In Ha who previously bullied Tae Oh to assert dominance, and now he sees Tae Oh merely as a means to advance his own position, echoing how his father treats him.

This episode provides clarity on the characters' motivations. Hye Won is also making her moves, setting the stage for an exciting showdown between her, Tae Oh, and In Ha. It will be intriguing to see how Tae Oh and Hye Won maneuver to counter In Ha's scheming advances, as he plots sinister advances against Tae Oh, plunging him into a mess. The storyline has taken a different trajectory since its beginning, and now it's much more engaging and enjoyable to watch with each lead’s motive and strength established.

The Impossible Heir acting performances

The standout performances in the show undoubtedly belong to both our male leads, Lee Jae Wook and Lee Jun Young. Their dynamic, initially presented as an alliance under the guise of bromance, evolves into something sinister driven by power. Jun Young, in particular, shines in his role as the villain, showcasing his talent for portraying hidden evil characters. While it may have been somewhat predictable that Jun Young's character would ultimately be revealed as the true villain, his delivery will undoubtedly send shivers down your spine. The casualness with which he discusses destroying and killing Tae Oh adds a chilling depth to his portrayal.

Lee Jae Wook also delivers a stellar performance as the conflicted Tae Oh, fighting tooth and nail to survive amidst the unfair death sentence hanging over him. He employs his genius and talent to clear his name while simultaneously plotting against In Ha, utilizing his love for Hye Won to position her as the true heir of Kang Oh. Lee Jae Wook skillfully portrays Tae Oh's emotions of desperation, confusion, and anger, drawing viewers into his plight and making them root even more fervently for his victory. His portrayal adds depth and complexity to the character, making Tae Oh a compelling protagonist to follow.

Currently, Hye Won, portrayed by Hong Su Zu, continues to seem stiff, but she's actually playing a significant role in the unfolding dynamics. She's positioning herself as a pawn, aligning with Tae Oh to challenge In Ha in the power struggle. Hopefully, as the story progresses, her character development will be well-executed, and Su Zu will be able to deliver a compelling performance in future episodes.

