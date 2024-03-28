The Impossible Heir Ep 9-10 Review: Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young's performances elevate show's tension ahead of finale

Name: The Impossible Heir (로얄로더 in Korean)

Premiere date: February 28, 2024

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, and Hong Su Zu

Director: Min Yeon Hong, Lee Hyang Bon

Writer: Choi Won

Number of episodes: 12

Genre: Thriller, Business, Drama, Political

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Disney+

The Impossible Heir plot

The Impossible Heir narrates the tale of three underdogs who unite to orchestrate a takeover of Korea's biggest conglomerate. Lee Jae Wook portrays Han Tae Oh, the son of a murderer, while Lee Jun Young takes on the role of Kang In Ha, the illegitimate son of a chaebol chairman. Hong Su Zu plays Na Hye Won, burdened with debt due to her father's gambling habits.

Quick recap of episodes 9 and 10 of The Impossible Heir

In episode 9 of The Impossible Heir, In Ha pays a visit to Sunwo Wan during which Sunwo's Italian aid switches sides to ally with In Ha. Later, Sunwo himself decides to side with In Ha, driven solely by his pursuit of wealth. Meanwhile, Hye Won seeks her mother's help in locating Tae Oh. However, her mother informs In Ha about Hye Won's intentions. It is revealed that Tae Oh was rescued by Chairman Kang, and together they devise a plan to take down In Ha, who has become increasingly unstable, and form an alliance with Park Sa Jin, Chairman Kang's rival. In a heated exchange, In Ha captures Hye Won and holds her hostage.

Meanwhile, Tae Oh reminisces about his past interactions with In Ha and later urges Chairman Kang to recruit Park Sa Jin to their side. In Ha grows suspicious upon spotting a doctor in Chairman Kang's ward and begins to suspect that the chairman is hiding Tae Oh. Hee Joo, using her own resources, learns about Chairman Kang's involvement with Tae Oh and rushes to find him, only to make a shocking discovery as she finds Chairman Kang drowning.

In episode 10, tensions reach a boiling point as In Ha confronts Chairman Kang, leading to a heated argument that triggers a cardiac arrest in the chairman, causing him to collapse in the bathtub. Despite being present, In Ha refuses to help the chairman, feeling betrayed once again after being disowned. As the chairman is rushed to the hospital in critical condition, the situation becomes dire. Meanwhile, Tae Oh pays a visit to Prosecutor Ha, recollecting the presence of a phone at the scene of the crime. Upon further investigation, they discovered footage revealing that Tae Oh was not responsible for the murders of In Ju and Bona. Instead, it implicates another culprit and their accomplice, suspected to be Gi Jun and In Ha. Despite this revelation, Tae Oh opts to keep In Ha's involvement a secret.

As Gi Jun is arrested and confesses to the crimes, Tae Oh is released, and his scheme moves closer to its climax. Utilizing Gold H Investment, a paper company, they acquire a significant 23 percent share in Kang Oh, causing concern among the Kang family, including In Ha. Amidst the chaos, In Ha contemplates a final desperate act to kill Chairman Kang once and for all, but Tae Oh intervenes.

The Impossible Heir episode 9-10 review

While the plot has taken a more dramatic turn, it seems the characters have lost depth, feeling more like caricatures than real individuals. It feels like the plot takes a sudden, disjointed leap in the second half, lacking cohesion between the different storylines. The characters' motivations seem muddled and inconsistent, especially with Hye Won and Tae Oh's behavior towards In Ha. Their claims of sadness and heartbreak seem hollow when they were simultaneously betraying him behind his back. Additionally, In Ha's sudden transformation from a doing-everything-as-Tae Oh-says character to a murderer feels jarring and lacks sufficient development to be believable. While the chaotic plot may keep viewers hooked, the writing and loopholes detract from the overall enjoyment of the show.

The standout aspects of the recent episodes lie in the stellar performances of the lead actors- Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young and a handful of supporting characters, as well as the visually stunning cinematography. One notable highlight is the effective use of camera angles, particularly in episode 9 during Tae Oh's recollection of In Ju's murder, where shadows are skillfully employed to enhance the scene's tension and atmosphere.

Despite its improved pace and heightened drama, the recent episodes have become a challenging watch due to the lack of a backbone. While the story is accelerating towards its finale, it's evident that there are too many loopholes, leaving viewers feeling disoriented. The show's tendency to introduce side plots and new characters only to hastily shift focus from them in favor of the central "In Ha turning into true villain" storyline adds to the confusion. Even characters like Tae Oh, initially portrayed as a genius, now feel 2D, lacking depth. The only redeeming factor seems to be In Ha's compelling villain arc, which moves the story, but ultimately, the show is over-predictable and struggles to maintain its momentum due to these shortcomings.

The Impossible Heir acting performances

Lee Jun Young truly shines in his portrayal of the evil character, delivering a chilling performance that captivates viewers. His impeccable expressions are always on point and his portrayal of a psychopath is truly remarkable. Even if his character lacks proper backstory or development, Lee Jun Young truly shines in his role. Lee Jae Wook also impresses with his portrayal of Tae Oh, skillfully conveying a sense of desperation and calmness as he fights to clear his name out of a death sentence. The chemistry between these two actors is undeniable, whether they were once friends or now enemies, their interactions are filled with tension that keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

Hong Su Zu, who had been somewhat stiff in previous episodes, showed noticeable improvement in episodes 9 and 10. During the scenes where she is locked up by In Ha, her expressions vividly convey fear and betrayal, though not flawlessly, there's a slight improvement. However, the fan-favorite remains Choi Hee Jin as Kang Hee Joo, who, despite her limited screen time, never fails to impress. Her straightforwardness and consistent moral compass are what resonate most with viewers. Additionally, Choi Jin Ho as Kang Joong Mo, the chairman of Kang Ho, delivers a convincing performance. His personality exudes wisdom, making him a perfect fit for the chairman role. Even the scene where he suffers a cardiac arrest during an emotional spat with In Ha was executed flawlessly. As the series approaches its finale, anticipation builds regarding who will ultimately emerge as The Impossible Heir.

