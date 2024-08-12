Lee Jung Jae looks tense as he re-enters the deadly games as player 456 in Squid Game 2’s thrilling teaser: Watch

Squid Game Season 2 is gearing up for another round of heart-pounding challenges! The show revolves around a secret survival game where the prize is a staggering 45.6 billion won (around 33 million USD). In this new season, we catch up with Seong Gi Hun (played by Lee Jung Jae), who has decided to stay in Korea instead of moving to the United States, focusing on his personal mission related to the deadly game he won in Season 1.

On August 12, Squid Game Season 2 released a Welcome Players teaser, revealing the numbers of the new contestants. The teaser shows the backs of many participants and notably confirms the return of Player 456, Seong Gi Hun (played by Lee Jung Jae). Netflix shared the teaser with the message, "Players, it’s almost time—SQUID GAME Season 2 arrives December 26."

Check out the teaser below-

On August 1, Hwang Dong Hyuk, the Director, Writer, and Executive Producer of the hit series Squid Game, announced in a letter that Season 2 will premiere on December 26. He also shared exciting news about Season 3, which is set to arrive in 2025. The previously released still shows Seong Gi Hun, the only surviving contestant from Season 1, back in the iconic green tracksuit worn by the Squid Game players. Viewers are eager to discover how he has returned to the games and what new challenges await him in the upcoming season.

Along with the letter, Netflix released a teaser for Season 2, showing contestants once again entering a high-stakes competition for survival. The Front Man asks, “It’s been three years. Do you want to play again?” while the chilling statement, “The real game begins,” heightens anticipation for the new season.

It has been announced that the cast of Squid Game 2 will feature returning stars Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, and Wi Ha Joon, alongside new additions Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, Jo Yu Ri, Won Ji An, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, T.O.P, Lee Jin Wook, David Lee, Noh Jae Won, Kang Ae Sim, and Oh Dal Soo. Season 2 of Squid Game is set to premiere on December 26.

