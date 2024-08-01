Squid Game 2 confirms December release date with thrilling FIRST trailer; drops new look for Lee Jung Jae; Check out

The long-awaited second season of Squid Game has finally been given a release date, revealed in an athletics-themed teaser trailer that hints at the high-stakes games to come. The Korean sensation will make its return on December 26, more than three years after the first season debuted in September 2021.

On August 1, Director, Writer, and Executive Producer Hwang Dong Hyuk announced via a letter that Season 2 of the hit series Squid Game will return on December 26. He also revealed that Season 3 is set to arrive in 2025. In his message, Hwang expressed his excitement about returning to the Squid Game universe on his first day back on set and his anticipation to see the storyline evolve. In his words he shared “I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story,” He encouraged viewers to get ready for the thrilling developments ahead.

Squid Game revolves around a mysterious survival competition with a staggering reward of 45.6 billion won (approximately $33 million). Season 2 continues the story of Seong Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae), who has abandoned plans to go to the United States in favor of pursuing his own goals connected to the deadly game he won in Season 1.

The newly released stills for Squid Game feature Seong Gi Hun, the sole survivor from Season 1, once again in the iconic green tracksuit worn by the contestants. These images spark curiosity about how he has returned to the games and what new challenges await him in the upcoming season. Additionally, there's a behind-the-scenes photo offering a teaser of Season 2.

Alongside the stills, the newly released trailer reveals the deadly games restarting as players race toward a goal, all under the watchful eyes of the pink soldiers and the Front Man, portrayed by Lee Byung Hun in Season 1. In the trailer, the Front Man asks, "It's been three years. Do you want to play again?" Fans also get a glimpse of the iconic killing doll from Season 1 and the distinctive pink stairs. The trailer fades out to announce the premiere date for Season 2, set for December 26, just a day after Christmas.

Advertisement

It was previously announced that the cast of Squid Game 2 will feature returning stars Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, and Wi Ha Joon, alongside new cast members Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, Jo Yu Ri, Won Ji An, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, T.O.P, Lee Jin Wook, David Lee, Noh Jae Won, Kang Ae Sim, and Oh Dal Soo. Additionally, Netflix released Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality competition inspired by the drama, which will also return for a second season.

Squid Game quickly rose to become one of Netflix’s most popular series, earning 14 Emmy nominations. Lee Jung Jae made history by winning the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, becoming the first Asian actor to win in this category for a role performed in a non-English language.

ALSO READ: Squid Game Season 2 First Teaser OUT: Lee Jung Jae is all ready to take revenge; Watch