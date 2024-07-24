Um Tae Goo, Lee Jung Jae top July actor brand reputation rankings; Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji follows

Um Tae Goo, Lee Jung Jae, and Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji have secured the top spots in the actor brand reputation rankings announced for July by the Korean Business Research Institute. The rankings were determined through a comprehensive data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between the dates of June 23 and July 23.

Top 5 actors of July actor brand reputation rankings

Um Tae Goo, currently starring in the romance drama My Sweet Mobster, surged to the top of this month’s rankings with a brand reputation index of 4,207,289. My Sweet Mobster has captivated numerous K-drama enthusiasts with its recent episodes, consistently gaining popularity and topping various buzzworthy rankings.

The romance drama, featuring Um Tae Goo as Seo Ji Hwan, a man who has triumphed over his troubled history, and Han Sun Hwa as Go Eun Ha, a children's content creator, is known for its unexpected twists and heartfelt storytelling.

Lee Jung Jae, known for his role in the new Star Wars series The Acolyte, secured second place with a brand reputation index of 4,138,752. The Acolyte is a mystery action thriller set in the Jedi’s prime era, exploring an unprecedented series of Jedi murders. The series delves into the emergence of dark forces and uncovers hidden secrets and truths.

Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji claimed third place with a brand reputation index of 3,830,246, currently starring in Miss Night and Day. Following closely behind, Lee Je Hoon secured fourth place with a score of 3,655,972.

Lastly, Jang Nara, who recently made her comeback to the small screen in the drama Good Partner, clinched the fifth spot with a brand reputation index of 3,340,468. Good Partner, penned by an actual divorce attorney, portrays the comedic challenges faced by two contrasting divorce lawyers: Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), an experienced and acclaimed lawyer who sees divorce as her specialty, and Han Yu Ri (Nam Ji Hyun), a novice attorney navigating the complexities of divorce cases.

Top 30 actors of July actor brand reputation rankings

Um Tae Goo Lee Jung Jae Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji Lee Je Hoon Jang Nara Lee Jung Eun Park Ji Hwan Go Youn Jung Baek Seo Hoo Kim Hee Sun Go Min Si Choi Jin Hyuk Choi Woo Shik Ha Jung Woo Ma Dong Seok Han Sun Hwa Lee Yoo Young Lee Seo Jin Lee Byung Hun Han Chae Young Song Joong Ki Nam Ji Hyun Ji Sung Chun Woo Hee Hwang Jung Min Jo Aram Lee Jung Ha Lee Do Hyun Wi Ha Joon Kim Hee Ae

