Wi Ha Joon is a master of many trades and also the jack of the rest of them. Having already won the viewers’ hearts with performances in hits like Squid Game and Something in the Rain, the actor moved on to bigger projects with Little Women and my personal favorite, The Worst of Evil, which allowed him to showcase his versatility.

Returning with yet another trick up his sleeves, the 32-year-old star decided to take on his first-ever romance role in The Midnight Romance in Hagwon alongside Jung Ryeo Won, keeping his fans at the edge of their seats.

About The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The show follows the story of two teachers at a hagwon (after-school cram institute) who have a special connection from the past. Seo Hyejin (Jung Ryeo Won) used to mentor Lee Joonho (Wi Ha Joon) during his high school days which allowed him to raise his grades and pass with flying numbers. 10 years on, the two meet in the professional world where a new set of challenges awaits them. A rocky but sweet love story ensues between them in the Studio Dragon creation, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.

Wi Ha Joon's interview for The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Following a very successful run in the past few years, Wi Ha Joon has been climbing the popularity ladder and with this role, he has once again shown how he can take the viewers by storm with dedicated acting skills. In an exclusive chat about his latest role as an office-worker-turned-teacher, the actor revealed his thoughts about becoming one in real life. Check out the complete conversation below.

This is your first through-and-through romance project in a lead role. Did you refer to any other productions while trying to become Lee Joonho or why did you finally decide to accept a romance script?

Wi Ha Joon: I don't have any specific production I referred to this time. I trained myself to maximize my romantic feelings by watching more romance genre productions than usual.

The reason I chose romance was because I've only played dark and heavy roles, so I wanted to do something bright and warm in both genre and character, and another reason is because there were many fans waiting for my romance drama.

What characteristics of Seo Hyejin are present in your lookout for an ideal partner and what is completely different about her?

Wi Ha Joon: I think everyone will find Seo Hyejin attractive. When it comes to work, she is determined and tries her best and when it comes to dating, she is clumsy, innocent, and cute which makes her an attractive character.

What are 3 things about The Midnight Romance in Hagwon that will surprise viewers and make them want to watch it?

Wi Ha Joon: I hope you can concentrate on Hyejin and Junho’s changing emotions by now meeting as fellow instructors, and were peers in the past; and there are a lot of scenes where they have conflicts about their thoughts on education, so it will be more interesting if you think about who’s point of view you relate to more.

Lastly, I think it would be fun to see how Joonho, who was a little immature, rough, and selfish, changes after meeting Hyejin.

You’ve reunited with director Ahn Pan Seok, what has changed this time around?

Wi Ha Joon: There was nothing much different this time, I thought “He is still talented”, “No wonder he is famous”. This time, as I spent more time with the director as I am the leading role, I was able to admire and learn a lot from his directing skills and details in every moment. He really praised me a lot this time, so I gained a lot of confidence.

How were you as a student and did you ever dream of becoming a teacher at a hagwon?

Wi Ha Joon: I was quiet but a student who stood out. I studied hard and performed on stage as a member of the dance club, so I was a student with two completely different sides. I didn’t have teaching skills, so I never thought of becoming an 'instructor at an academy'.

