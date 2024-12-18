Lee Jung Jae reveals MAJOR Squid Game season 2 spoiler at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon; know here
Lee Jung Jae made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he shared some exciting details about Squid Game season 2. Keep reading to learn more!
Squid Game Season 2 is all set to make its grand premiere, and fans are especially excited following the massive success of the first season. The story picks up right where Season 1 left off, with Seong Gi-hun, who, instead of heading to meet his daughter, makes a life-altering decision to re-enter the deadly game.
Lee Jung-jae appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed many aspects of the upcoming season. On December 18, 2024, The Tonight Show featured a new video with Lee Jung-jae, offering insights into the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game. When Jimmy Fallon asked about the upcoming season, Lee Jung-jae, maintaining a straight face, revealed, “Many people will die.”
This cryptic yet ominous statement suggests that Season 2 will continue the series' dark and deadly narrative, with numerous characters meeting tragic fates.
Watch full video here
Additionally, a new clip was unveiled at the end of the video, shedding light on Seong Gi-hun’s reason for returning to the game. When another contestant questions his motive, he responds that it’s because so many people lost their lives previously. Driven by a desire to save others and put an end to the brutal games, Seong Gi-hun’s return promises to bring a compelling mix of determination and moral conflict to the new season.
Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game Season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, 2024, on Netflix. Lee Jung-jae will once again step into the shoes of Seong Gi-hun; Lee Byung-hun is set to make a return as the enigmatic Front Man, and Wi Ha-jun will reprise his role as Hwang Jun-ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo will return as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.
The new cast of the show includes Kang Ha Neul, Im Si Wan Jo Yuri, Park Gyu Young, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, T.O.P., and more.
ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé becomes first K-pop female artist to chart 2 songs simultaneously with toxic till the end debut