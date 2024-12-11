EXCLUSIVE: Squid Game Season 2's Kang Ha Neul reveals how far he can make as a player, 'Not the most luckiest'

Squid Game Season 2 premiere is just around the corner. As we get ready for yet another adrenaline-rushing experience, excitement brews about the new characters. At the same time, there are many questions viewers are waiting to find the answers to; one of them is whether the cast themselves would ever be able to win the game and grab the money.

In an exclusive conversation with us, Kang Ha Neul revealed it himself. He is joining the Squid Game cast for the first time, so there's much anticipation to witness the final fate of his character Dae Ho. During the press meet for the upcoming season in Seoul, we asked him if he were ever to join the game as himself, would he have won the money?

"I know myself very well. I will make it to the second-to-last round and then get eliminated," the actor replied with a big smile on his face. With a bit of a hapless expression, he added that although he is not the luckiest guy, somehow he will manage to reach that far but not win ultimately.

In Squid Game 2, Kang Ha Neul will be appearing as Player 388, whose name is Dae Ho. He is an ex-marine who is described as a 'friendly trickster.' He hides his vulnerability in the perfect shell of a macho man, which promises that his story can evolve in unexpected ways. However, he knows how to push through his strength, which might outlast some of the other strong players in the game.

Kang Ha Neul is expected to bring his unique touch to the role. Known for his organic screen presence, the actor will surely captivate viewers as Dae Ho. Meanwhile, Squid Game Season 2 is slated to arrive on December 26 on Netflix.

Kang Ha Neul is a popular Korean actor who received his first big break with a 2007 TV show called My Mom, Supermom. In the following years, he continued to showcase his outstanding acting skills through various popular works like The Heirs, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, To The Beautiful You, Misaeng: Incomplete Life, and more.