Lee Min Ho almost debuted as K-pop idol? When the Stars Gossip actor revealed being scouted thrice by THIS big agency

What if we told you that Lee Min Ho almost debuted as a K-pop idol? That's right, the Boys Over Flower star himself revealed being scouted by a big agency during his school years. While the actor is known for his singing skills and even lent his voice to many OSTs for his dramas, fans wonder how he would have looked as a K-pop idol.

On December 18, a trailer was revealed for You Quiz on the Block episode 274, previewing Lee Min Ho's guest appearance. The When the Stars Gossip actor raised anticipation for the broadcast with a simple yet shocking reveal. The host, Yoo Jae Suk, and Jo Se Ho were left speechless when the K-drama heartthrob revealed that he was scouted 3 times by SM Entertainment during his school years.

Quickly getting out of their surprise, the hosts commented, "You definitely have the SM star look," praising his evergreen charm and angelic vocals that have won the hearts of many fans across the world.

Now, excitement runs high for the broadcast of the full episode and whether the Hallyu star will reveal more about his almost debut as a K-pop idol.

Watch the trailer here:

The upcoming You Quiz on the Block appearance would mark Lee Min Ho's first return to entertainment programs since Star Golden Bell in 2008. So he started the episode by saying one of his iconic lines from The Heirs, "Did you miss me?"

Advertisement

The episode with him is now slated to air on December 25 at 8:45 PM KST on tvN. The full or some moments from the broadcast will be available to watch on You Quiz on the Block's YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Lee Min Ho is currently gearing up for his upcoming drama When the Stars Gossip (previously known as Ask the Stars). It is Netflix's first Korean space romance that will feature him as the male lead, Gong Ryong. He is an OB-GYN and the future son-in-law of one of the biggest chaebols in Korea. He goes on a thrilling adventure as a space tourist with a hidden intention. Gong Hyo Jin is set to take on the female lead role, promising great chemistry with the Pachinko star.

ALSO READ: IVE's agency updates on legal actions against more cases of slander, misinformation, personal attacks after Sojang lawsuit