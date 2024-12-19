IVE's agency updates on legal actions against more cases of slander, misinformation, personal attacks after Sojang lawsuit

IVE will continue their legal battle against malicious online activities targeting their reputation and personal lives. Recently, their agency announced that they have taken firm actions against slander, defamation, personal attacks, and spreading misinformation about the members. This new update comes a few months after Jang Wonyoung won a 100 million KRW lawsuit against problematic YouTuber Sojang.

On December 19, Starship Entertainment issued an official statement sharing the update regarding legal actions they have taken against several individuals suspected of spreading false information about IVE, personally attacking members, and defamation.

The agency revealed that in response to these serious offenses, they consulted a specialized law firm in September to take strong action against the alleged perpetrators. Starship added that multiple criminal complaints have been filed with Gangnam Police Station and some cases have also been handed over to the relevant prosecutors with recommendations for indictment.

"Investigation is ongoing, and we are awaiting further legal proceedings regarding the suspects," said the agency. They further added that they are also cooperating with relevant law enforcement to gather substantial evidence of similar criminal acts occurring on social media platforms and internal community forums.

Starship Entertainment vowed to take action against all malicious activities without any leniency.

Read their full statement here:

Previously, the agency had filed a lawsuit against Ms. Park, the woman behind the malicious YouTube channel Sojang, which denigrated Jang Wonyoung. The individual circulated defamatory information against the K-pop idol, claiming that because of her jealousy, a fellow trainee couldn't debut.

The result of the lawsuit was satisfactory as the court ruled in the IVE member's favor and ordered Sojang to pay 100 million KRW in damages. This person was also accused of slandering multiple other celebrities and influencers, including BTS' V, Jungkook, EXO's Suho, Kang Daniel, and more. It was reported that by making such malicious videos, she earned 250 million KRW in profit before her YouTube channel was deleted.

Meanwhile, IVE is now preparing for their upcoming comeback, which will arrive in January 2025. This will be their first release since the second EP, SWITCH, which dropped back in April.

