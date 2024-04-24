EXO’s D.O. to make guest appearance on IU’s Palette ahead of solo comeback with Blossom’s release

EXO’s D.O. is making his much-awaited solo comeback with the upcoming album Blossom, which is set to release on May 7. Ahead of the premiere, he might make a guest appearance on IU’s popular YouTube show IU’s Palette. The program is renowned for inviting top K-pop artists, while IU engages in a meaningful conversation with them.

EXO's D.O. likely to make guest appearance on IU's Palette

On April 24, according to an exclusive coverage by a Korean media outlet, the EXO member will make a guest appearance on one of the upcoming episodes of IU’s Palette. Though the artist’s agency is yet to confirm the reports, excitement brews as fans look forward to whimsical moments and significant conversations from the talented duo.

Notably, IU and D.O. both embarked on their musical journey almost at the same time, while born in 1993, they also share the same age bracket.

More about D.O. and his upcoming comeback album

Do Kyungsoo, known mononymously as D.O. is a popular member of EXO, who debuted with the group in 2012. Since then, he gradually rose to fans' attention, thanks to his incredible vocal prowess, which set a new standard for his contemporaries.

On July 26, 2021, the singer-actor stepped into a solo career with the first EP titled Empathy. The album features a total of eight tracks, that earned exceptional applause from the fans, marking his successful solo debut.

Now his comeback album Blossom is set to release on May 7. It is especially piquing the interest of fans as it will be his return as a soloist after almost 8 months, following the success of his 2nd extended play titled Expectation.

Apart from music, he also extended his horizon, establishing a prolific acting career with an array of noteworthy performances in 100 Days My Prince (2018), Bad Prosecuor (2023), My Annoying Brother (2016), and more.

Catch up on IU's astounding music and acting career

IU is one of the top K-pop soloists, who single-handled transformed into a pioneer of the Hallyu wave. Most recently, her fans witnessed a music treat from her with the latest album The Winning, which also featured BTS’ V for a track titled Love Wins All.

Currently, she has been making stops around many major cities for her world tour H.E.R. The tour commenced on March 2 and is set to conclude in September.

Just like the EXO member, she is also a successful actress in the K-drama land, delivering into many genres through My Mister (2018), Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), Hotel Del Luna (2019), Broker (202), and more.

