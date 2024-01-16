BTS' V graces IU's upcoming single Love Wins’ aesthetic monochromatic poster

IU has revealed the main poster for her upcoming pre-release single, Love Wins. As revealed before, BTS' V will feature in the music video, directed by filmmaker Um Tae Hwa.

BTS’ V stars in IU’s new poster

IU dropped a fresh poster for her pre-release single Love Wins, featuring BTS' V. The poster includes a captivating phrase, adding an element of curiosity about the track's concept. The poster showcases the phrase, "to the place that can't be reached with my poor imagination," and depicts IU recording a video of V at an mysterious location.

In a monochromatic setting with title in pink, IU captures V's gaze tenderly while seated at a table in what appears to be an abandoned restaurant or place. With only their table adorned with food, and the rest of the place concealed, the poster subtly alludes to the theme of IU's upcoming single.

Check out the poster here

More about IU’s Love Wins

IU officially revealed her comeback plans after over two years on January 15 at midnight KST. She introduced a new TikTok account in anticipation of her upcoming release.

IU is set to make her comeback with the pre-release single "Love Wins" on January 24 at 6 p.m. KST, 2:30 p.m. IST.

The recently unveiled teaser offers a sneak peek at the much-anticipated song, showcasing IU with tears in her eyes against a red backdrop. The camera zooms into IU's eye, concluding with the reveal of the song title and release date. The teaser, exuding a melancholic and love-driven vibe, has stirred excitement among fans who anticipate IU's soulful vocals to complement the song.

IU talks about the MV with BTS’ V

IU delighted her fans by sharing a vlog on her personal YouTube channel on December 25, 2023. The vlog offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her commercial filming experience, including stories and anecdotes shared during hair and makeup sessions.

In an exciting revelation, IU discussed her collaboration with BTS' V for an upcoming music video, generating anticipation among fans. She highlighted the visual appeal of the music video, even without computer-generated effects, distinguishing it from her previous works. IU hinted at the inclusion of action-related aesthetics, adding a captivating element that naturally piqued fans' curiosity.

