Lee Min Ho-Gong Hyo Jin, Park Hyung Sik-Park Shin Hye and more: On screen couples to look forward to in 2024

Lee Min Ho-Gong Hyo Jin in Ask in the Stars, Park Hyung Sik-Park Shin Hye in Doctor Slump, Gong Yoo-Seo Hyun Jin in The Trunk and more on-screen couples will be gracing the K-drama world in 2024. From romance to come, science fiction, mystery and many more genres will be covered. Here is a look at the most anticipated K-drama couples of 2024.

Best on-screen couples to look forward to in 2024

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in Ask in the Stars

Ask in the Stars is a romantic science fiction which features Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles. It will tell the story of an astronaut and a space tourist who fall in love at the space station.

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye in Doctor Slump

The story revolves around Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul. Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye). Additionally, Yoon Park and Kong Seong Ha will be also taking on important roles in the drama. The series is directed by Oh Hyun Jong who has previously worked on projects like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo.

Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin in The Trunk

The mystery romance featuring Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin revolves around the story of the head of a marriage service agency and a music producer. Both have completely different ideas of marriage and hence disagree with each other often.

Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy All Your Wishes Will Come True

The romance comedy project has been penned by The Glory's writer Kim Eun Soo. She is also famous for writing hit dramas like Goblin, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun, Mr Sunshine, King: The Eternal Monarch, and many more. It is a fantasy romance comedy. Kim Woo Bin will be taking on the role of a spirit that comes out of a lamp. He is an emotional entity and his feelings fluctuate frequently. On the other hand, Bae Suzy will be playing Ga Young, a young woman without much emotion. She releases Kim Woo Bin's spirit from the lamp and is granted three wishes.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in The Queen of Tears

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won will be taking o nthe lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it.

IU and Park Bo Gum in You Have Done Well

IU and Park Bo Gum starrer You Have Done Well is a slice-of-life romance. Ae Soon is an anxious person yet she chooses to rebel. She is a positive person though she comes from a financially poor background. She dreams of becoming a poet one day. Gwan Shik is a quiet person who loves Ae Soon dearly.

Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon in A Shop for Killers

Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon will be starring in the action thriller A Shop for Killers. It will be premiering on January 17. It is based on the webtoon by Kang Ji Young.