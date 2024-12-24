Year-Ender Poll: Ryu Jun Yeol, Hyeri and Han So Hee's love triangle, Jo Bo Ah's marriage, more; VOTE for most shocking K-drama news of 2024

2024 is the year of shocking news in the K-content world. From Jo Bo Ah's sudden marriage announcement to the 'love-transition' controversy involving Ryu Jun Yeol, Hyeri, and Han So Hee, there was never any short for breaking news.

In particular, the love triangle with these three leading K-drama actors became the talk of the town earlier this year. It all started when someone spotted Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee vacationing together in Hawaii, then followed their dating rumor. Although their agencies kept tight-lipped, the My Name actress herself confirmed the news on her blog page. Amid their relationship confirmation, a controversy erupted involving Hyeri, who is Ryu Jun Yeol's ex-girlfriend.

The Reply 1988 actress shared a cryptic Instagram story that triggered Han So Hee, and the duo got embroiled in a social media feud. Not too long after, another claim shocked netizens. Speculation surfaced that Ryu Jun Yeol broke up with Hyeri to be with Han So Hee.

Although this suggestive love triangle was never confirmed by any three of them involved in it, the rumor still received much attention. Two weeks later, Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee also parted ways amid many controversies.

Apart from this, Jo Bo Ah's marriage announcement was another big K-drama news of this year. Back in October, the actress tied the knot to her non-celeb husband. Fans were surprised since there were no prior dating rumors about her.

On the other hand, the controversy about Jung Woo Sung's out-of-wedlock child with Moon Gabi also shocked many. Now, it's time for you to pick which is the most shocking K-drama news of 2024.

Advertisement

What is the most shocking K-drama news of 2024? From Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's dating controversy to Jo Bo Ah's sudden marriage announcement, what is the most choking K-drama news of 2024? Vote below. Ryu Jun Yeol, Han So Hee, Hyeri love triangle Jo Bo Ah getting married Jung Woo Sung having out-of-wedlock child with Moon Gabi Song Joong Ki welcoming second child, a daughter Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Dong Hwi break up Kim Ji Seok and Lee Joo Myung dating Lee Jae Wook dating aespa's Karina and breakup Marry My Husband couple Gong Min Jung and Jang Jae Ho marriage in real life Han Ji Min dating Jannabi's Choi Jung Hoon

ALSO READ: The Haunted Palace special teaser: BTOB's Yook Sungjae and WJSN's Bona's romance gets interrupted by 8-feet tall evil spirit