When the Stars Gossip stills: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin and more show levels to their zero-gravity mission in upcoming space romance

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin's upcoming space romance drama When the Stars Gossip is all set to premiere on January 4. Ahead of the much-awaited day, a series of new stills has been released, raising anticipation and sparking curiosity about the characters' lives in microgravity.

On December 24, tvN unveiled the stills, showcasing Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, and other actors living their space adventure while facing various challenges. The photos capture many moments, from their departure from Earth to their arrival at the space station and their journey through space.

Wearing a heavy astronaut suit, Lee Min Ho, as space tourist Gong Ryong, is seen preparing for the launch, while Gong Hyo Jin is laser-focused on her first mission as Commander Eve Kim. Upon their arrival at the space station, the characters are shown trying to adjust to life in zero gravity. The stills highlight each character's unique daily routines. Gong Ryong is seen attempting to complete his workout, secured by a belt that prevents him from floating in microgravity.

Meanwhile, the mission commander, Eve Kim, is depicted examining biological specimens with the help of advanced equipment. Oh Jung Se, who plays Kang Kang Soo, is seen floating outside the station, working on something important. Back inside the station, Lee Cho Hee and Heo Nam Jun are shown having their vacuum-sealed meals, strapped to trays to protect the crucial machinery around them.

When the Stars Gossip (also known as Ask the Stars) is Netflix's first space romance K-drama that revolves around two main characters. Lee Min Ho embodies OB-GYN Gong Ryong, who is also the future son-in-law of the largest conglomerate in Korea. He goes on a space adventure with a secret intention.

On the other hand, Gong Hyo Jin transforms into commander Eve Kim, who is in charge of the space station. Since it is her first mission, she tries to be extra cautious and do her job perfectly.

Apart from them, the drama will also feature Oh Jung Se, Lee Cho Hee, and Heon Nam Jun as pivotal characters, with Jo Jung Suk rumored to make a cameo.

