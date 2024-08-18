Lee Min Ho sends warm birthday wishes to friend G-Dragon after returning from Pachinko 2 promotions in USA

Lee Min Ho his love for BIGBANG's G-Dragon on the rapper's birthday and also celebrated the occasion together with him after Pachinko Season 2's promotions in the USA. The duo have been spotted hanging out together several times and had also spent the new year together along with other celebrities like Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung.

On August 18, Lee Min Ho took to Instagram and wished G-dragon on his birthday. The actor also added photos with the BIGBANG member from his birthday celebrations. The caption read, 'hbd (an emoji of a kiss)'. The actor had been promoting his upcoming project Pachinko 2 in the USA and upon his return joined G-dragon for his birthday celebrations.

Lee Min Ho debuted in 2002 with the drama Romance. He is a popular K-drama actor who is known for his roles in romance dramas. He rose to fame with the romance comedy Boys Over Flowers which is considered a classic. His drama The Heirs is also an iconic drama which celebrated 10 years in 2023.

Lee Min Ho has also taken the lead in super-hit romance dramas like Personal Taste, The Legend of the Blue Sea, The King: Eternal Monarch and more. His last K-drama appearance was in Pachinko. He will be leading the upcoming webtoon-based film Omiscent Reader's Viewpoint.

G-Dragon's upcoming comeback would mark his first solo release since 2017, his first solo comeback in 7 years. The artist's last release was his second mini album, Kwon Ji Yong which was released in June 2017. Ahead of its comeback, G-Dragon also acquired all the trademarks of G-Dragon and GD from his former agency YG Entertainment. YG executive producer Yang Hyun Suk reportedly transferred all the trademarks at no cost.

Many new speculations regarding his upcoming comeback have arisen but his agency, Galaxy Corporation has been stressing that nothing is confirmed yet apart from G-Dragon's comeback later this year.

