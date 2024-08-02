G-Dragon preparing for November solo concert at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul? Agency responds to reports

BIGBANG's G-Dragon is preparing to hold his solo concert this November in Seoul at the Gocheok Sky Dome, according to reports. The rapper's upcoming comeback has been hugely anticipated and new reports mentioning the details of his return spark up every now and then. His agency, Galaxy Corporation has been stressing that nothing is confirmed yet apart from G-Dragon's comeback later this year. Fans from all around the world eagerly await G-Dragon's solo return after 7 years.

On August 2, Sepo TV News reported that G-Dragon has rented Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul and is preparing for a concert in November. The stadium has a capacity of 16,000 people and is one of the places where large-scale performances are held in South Korea.

But his agency Galaxy Corporation commented that there is no confirmation on whether G-Dragon will perform at the concert or not. It is undecided and nothing has been confirmed apart from his 2024 comeback.

G-Dragon's upcoming comeback would mark his first solo release since 2017, his first solo comeback in 7 years. The artist's last release was his second mini album, Kwon Ji Yong which was released in June 2017.

KBS Cool FM’s Park Myung-soo‘s Radio Show clip went viral as the host mentioned that he heard that the BIGBANG member would be making a comeback the month after next which is October. These statements gave rise to the speculations that the producer and rapper may be dropping his new album this October. But these rumors were swiftly denied by his agency, Galaxy Corporation. They stressed that G-dragon will be making a comeback later this year.

Advertisement

Ahead of its comeback, G-Dragon also acquired all the trademarks of G-Dragon and GD from his former agency YG Entertainment. YG executive producer Yang Hyun Suk reportedly transferred all the trademarks at no cost.

ALSO READ: EXO’s Chanyeol confirms stops in City-scape solo tour with gigs across Tokyo, Manila, and more