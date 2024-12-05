Lee Min Ho travels to space but with a hidden mission in new stills for upcoming K-drama When The Stars Gossip; SEE HERE

When the Stars Gossip is an upcoming South Korean drama starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles. Ahead of its grand premiere, several stills of Lee Min Ho have been released, providing insight into his character. As he embarks on his first space journey, the character harbors a hidden secret that could change everything.

On December 5, 2024, the production company of the upcoming series When The Stars Gossip released several stills of Lee Min Ho. In the stills, the actor is seen wearing a heavy-duty space suit with a tense expression on his face. He takes on the role of Gong Ryong, a principled and determined gynecologist known for his loyalty and confidence. Engaged to the heiress of South Korea’s leading conglomerate, MZ Group, Gong Ryong appears to lead a perfect life.

Shortly before his wedding, he splurges on an extravagant space tourism trip to a space station. However, what seems like a lavish pre-wedding getaway conceals a covert mission that he must carry out in complete secrecy, unable to reveal its purpose to anyone.

Lee Min Ho described his character as someone who leads a seemingly ordinary life but possesses distinct convictions and a deep appreciation for the value of life—something that might be difficult for others to fully grasp. He highlighted the character’s unwavering resolve to carry out his responsibilities with raw passion, sincerity, and loyalty, which shine through in his fearless commitment to preserving life.

Explaining his decision to choose this drama for his return, Lee Min Ho reflected on how modern life often obscures the understanding of what is truly important. He was drawn to the story’s unique setting in space and its heartfelt exploration of the significance of life.

The show is directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream. Set in space, When the Stars Gossip will focus on the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.

The supporting cast includes Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Hun, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, Heo Nam Jun, and more. When the Stars Gossip is set to premiere on January 4, 2025.

