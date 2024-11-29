When The Stars Gossip first poster OUT: Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin’s cosmic encounter in space sparks romance in upcoming K-drama

When the Stars Gossip is an upcoming South Korean drama starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles. Ahead of its grand premiere, the poster for the show has been released, featuring the main cast. The two actors are seen lost in space, navigating a thrilling cosmic journey in the upcoming K-drama.

On November 29, 2024, the production team of When The Stars Gossip released the first poster for the series. The newly unveiled poster for When the Stars Gossip introduces the characters of Eve Kim and Gong Ryong, whose reasons for being in space could not be more different.

In the poster, Gong Ryong is seen taking in the unfamiliar surroundings with a curious gaze, clearly out of his element. In contrast, Eve Kim, donned in a space suit, exudes confidence and familiarity, as space is just another day at work for her. While space is a vast mystery to most, Eve faces it with routine professionalism. The caption reads, “Even in zero-gravity space, we will keep on living.”

The show is directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream. Set in space, the upcoming romantic comedy will focus on the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.

Lee Min Ho takes on the role of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who visits a space station as a tourist for a few days. He is engaged to the heir of MZ Group, Korea’s wealthiest conglomerate. While his journey appears recreational, he is secretly on a mission he cannot disclose, sparking intrigue about his hidden agenda.

Gong Hyo Jin stars as Commander Eve Kim, embarking on her first mission as a commander at the space station. A perfectionist dedicated to following strict protocols in the perilous environment of space, Eve Kim’s no-nonsense demeanor raises curiosity about her ability to succeed as a top-tier space scientist.

The supporting cast of the show includes Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Hun, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, Heo Nam Jun, and more. When The Stars Gossip is set to premiere on January 4, 2025.

