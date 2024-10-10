Family by Choice Ep 1-2 Review: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung bring perfect blend of heart and humor

Name: Family by Choice

Cast: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung, Choi Won Young, Choi Moo Sung

Genre: Rom-com, coming-of-age, family, drama

No. of Episodes: 16

Release date: October 9

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Plot of Family by Choice

Adapted from the beloved Chinese drama Go Ahead, Family by Choice follows the heartwarming yet emotionally charged story of Kim Sanha (Hwang In Yeop), Yoon Juwon (Jung Chaeyeon), and Kang Haejun (Bae Hyun Sung), three childhood friends who were raised together after enduring painful losses. Despite not being related by blood, the trio shared an unbreakable bond, nurtured by Juwon’s father Jeongjae (Choi Won Young) and Sanha’s father Daeuk (Choi Moo Sung), who helped them heal from their traumas. However, as they entered adulthood, Sanha and Haejun left to reconnect with their biological families, leaving Juwon feeling abandoned.

Ten years later, the five of them reunite, but old wounds and unresolved emotions come to the surface. Juwon harbors resentment, while Sanha and Haejun wrestle with newfound romantic feelings for her, complicating their sibling-like bond. As they navigate love, loyalty, and family, they must decide whether their past can be reconciled or if it will tear them apart.

Watch the trailer for Family by Choice here:

A recap of episodes 1 and 2

In the first two episodes of Family by Choice, we are introduced to Ju Won, San Ha, and Hae Jun, three children brought together by circumstance, forming an unlikely but heartwarming family unit. Ju Won (Jung Chaeyeon), bright and eager, lives in the Oryun Mansion Complex with her father and quickly meets San Ha (Hwang In Yeop), the brother she always wanted. However, San Ha, burdened by his own family struggles, initially resists Ju Won’s friendly advances, keeping her at arm's length despite her earnest efforts.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ju Won’s father encounters Kang Seo Hyun, a single mother raising her son, Hae Jun (Bae Hyun Sung). As San Ha and Hae Jun’s mothers leave, Jongjae and Daeuk decide to raise the kids together, which leads to the children growing up together and forging deep bonds. By high school, San Ha and Hae Jun are popular with the girls, and Ju Won finds herself caught in the middle, constantly relaying love messages to her "brothers." But Ju Won's real desire is to make their family official through adoption, a dream that both San Ha and Hae Jun dismiss as absurd.

The plot thickens when Hae Jun notices a suspicious man taking photos of him, hinting at a deeper mystery that could disrupt their fragile family dynamic, as the man claims to be Hae Jun’s father.

Our review of Family by Choice episodes 1 and 2

The premiere of Family By Choice is here, and it’s nothing short of delightful! Though an adaptation from the beloved Chinese drama Go Ahead, this Korean version boasts an infectious blend of humor, warmth, and relatable familial struggles, making it a must-watch for anyone in need of a heartwarming escape. With only two episodes released so far, the chemistry between Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung is already setting a standard for family dramas this season.

Advertisement

The premise is deceptively simple: three friends raised as siblings despite lacking blood ties. However, it’s the emotional depth of their relationships and the delightful chemistry between the leads that sets this show apart. With only two episodes released so far, we are already captivated by the interactions that oscillate between charmingly playful and heartbreakingly poignant.

The drama, though starting a bit fast-paced, swiftly introduces us to the trio’s backstories, establishing their individual struggles that anchor the plot. San Ha is haunted by the tragic loss of his sister, and we feel his vulnerability in Shin Seo Woo’s performance; he’s both flinty and sensitive. Ju Won, who yearns for a traditional family after losing her mother, has our hearts with Jung Chae Yeon and Oh Eun Soo’s cheerful yet tender performance. Meanwhile, Bae Hyun Sung’s Hae Jun balances humor, innocence, and hidden strength, often providing relief while grappling with his own abandonment issues. The trio’s synergy is electric, and their banter brings a refreshing lightness to heavier themes.

Advertisement

What makes Family by Choice standout is its ability to tackle sensitive topics without losing its sense of humor. The episodes already show childhood traumas gracefully, allowing the characters’ growth to unfold naturally. Instead of wallowing in despair, they support one another through their challenges, showing the beauty of their chosen family in a way that resonates deeply. The storytelling feels a bit fast-paced compared to its Chinese version, but this creative choice feels refreshing, keeping us engaged without dragging out the narrative.

Adding an interesting element to the Korean version is the introduction of a mean girl adversary and complex parental subplots, yet these elements never overshadow the central focus on the trio’s relationship. As the plot proceeds, we eagerly await to see the story unfold when San Ha’s estranged mother and Haejun’s biological father return to reclaim their children, promising further emotional turmoil and growth in upcoming episodes.

In a landscape where family dramas can often tread familiar ground, Family by Choice is carving out its own rhythm. It retains the heartwarming essence of the original story while adding unique sensibilities that make it feel fresh. The combination of humor, emotional resonance, and strong performances makes this drama a delightful watch. Whether you’re a fan of family dramas or new to the genre, this series is a warm hug for the heart; you would not want to miss this out!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Family by Choice Premiere: 5 fan favorite moments from Go Ahead to look forward to in Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung's drama