Sweet Home’s Go Min Si confirmed to lead upcoming film Owner of the World by award-winning director of The World of Us

Go Min Si is gearing up for her return to the big screen. After outstanding performances in The Frog and Sweet Home 3, she is now set to star in an upcoming film titled Owner of the World (literal translation). The work will be helmed by the director, Yoon Ga Eun, who has won numerous accolades for her previous films.

According to Korean media outlets, Go Min Si’s agency, Mystic Story, announced on November 7 that she is confirmed to star in the upcoming film Owner of the World. It will depict the story of an 18-year-old high school student named Lee Joo In as an unexpected event suddenly occurs in her otherwise ordinary life.

Anticipation runs high to witness what kind of performance Go Min Si will present in this upcoming film. Adding to the excitement, Owner of the World is set to be directed by director Yoon Ga Eun, celebrated for The World of Us (2016), The House of Us (2019), and many more films.

She has also been honored with many accolades for his filmmaking skills, including the Berlin International Film Festival, Blue Dragon Film Awards, Baeksang Arts Awards, Wildflower Film Awards, and more.

Go Min Si has been showing her incredible acting skills in her recent works. The Youth of May fame actress shocked everyone with her outstanding performance in Netflix’s The Frog. She played the role of Yu Sung Ah, a mysterious guest at a remote countryside stay. Her piercing gaze and indifferent reactions hooked viewers to the mystery thriller series from the very beginning.

Advertisement

She also returned with her role in Sweet Home 3, a smash-hit monster series that also stars Song Kang, Kim Sung Cheol, Lee Do Hyun, and more talented actors. In the first season of Sweet Home, Go Min Si completely reinvented herself, breaking away from her previous popular role in Youth of May.

She is also very adept with the big-screen genre, having starred in Smugglers (2023), Decision to Leave (2022), The Witch: Part 1—The Subversion (2018), and more. On the other hand, she has also confirmed her appearance in the upcoming drama Your Taste, which is scheduled to air in 2025.

ALSO READ: Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won’s Brewing Love's ratings rise for 2nd episode; Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard enjoys boost