Lee Min Ki, Lee Bo Young, Kang Ki Young to lead Korean remake of Canadian mystery series Mary Kills People; Report

Lee Min Ki is reportedly gearing up to reunite with the director of Crash in a new Korean remake of the Canadian series Mary Kills People. He will be joined by fellow lead actors Lee Bo Young and Kang Ki Young. The series will depict the story of a doctor who illegally helps terminally ill patients with euthanasia.

On August 9, Korean media outlet YTN reported that Lee Min Ki, Lee Bo Young, and Kang Ki Young had been cast as the lead for the Canadian black comedy series Mary Kills People’s Korean remake.

Lee Bo Young will act as the female protagonist in this upcoming work. She will take on the role of a plastic surgeon who illegally helps euthanize terminally ill patients. The actress is otherwise known for Mother, I Can Hear Your Voice, and more acclaimed works.

Lee Min Ki who has shown his diverse acting skills in a broad spectrum of works will transform into a tenacious detective who pursues Lee Bo Young and her illegal activities. His character is expected to add depth and intrigue to the remake’s plot. He is best known for My Liberation Notes Because This is My First Life, The Beauty Inside, and more popular K-dramas. His addition to the cast lineup promises an exceptional performance.

Kang Ki Young will personify a fellow doctor’s role in Marry Kills People’s Korean remake. His character will come in handy to Lee Bo Young’s illegal euthanasia business. Notably, he is also known for his versatility. From warm-hearted uncle to heartless villain, the actor has nailed almost every kind of role. So expectation runs high to witness his performance alongside the other two stars.

This exciting cast ensemble is raising expectations for the Korean remake of Marry Kills People. Meanwhile, the work is being helmed by Park Joon Woo who is known for directing the Lee Je Hoon starrer Taxi Driver series.

He also recently worked on Crash, which Lee Min Ki headlined. Their reunion in this new work promises an exciting collaboration.

The remake will go into production as soon as the casting is completed.

