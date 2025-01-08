Bloodhounds actress Kim Sae Ron sparks marriage rumors over now-deleted PICS with mystery man; shares truth

Kim Sae Ron, once a bright K-drama star, faced a major setback in her career following her DUI incident in 2022. In addition, last year, she again made headlines after posting a photo with Kim Soo Hyun. Now, she is once again creating buzz in the K-world after sharing a series of now-deleted photos with an unknown man.

On January 6, Kim Sae Ron posted a series of photos featuring a mystery man. She blurred his face, which sparked much curiosity about his identity. In the photos, both of them are seen in almost identical black outfits, posing in various places. The snaps looked straight out of a couple shoot and in the caption, the actress wrote "Marry", which led to further confusion.

Many wondered if she was indirectly announcing her marriage to the man and if the pictures were from their pre-wedding shoot. Minutes after posting them on her Instagram, Kim Sae Ron deleted the pictures. However, the screenshots were already saved and circulated online, sparking her wedding rumor.

On January 7, through a phone interview with a K-media outlet, the Bloodhounds actress clarified the situation. "These are photos I took with friends. The wedding rumors are not true. However, the reason for deleting the photo will be hard to explain. I hope you understand," she stated.

In early 2024, Kim Sae Ron faced much backlash for posting a photo with Kim Soo Hyun. The picture captured them in an intimate pose, touching each other's cheeks, leading to their dating rumor. Although both denied the speculation at that time, the actress was much criticized for causing an online stir amid his drama Queen of Tears. Later, it was clarified that the two were once under the same agency and clicked the picture.

In 2022, Kim Sae Ron was embroiled in another controversy after her DUI incident. Since then, the actress has switched her career to become a cafe manager.

