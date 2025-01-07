‘I’m romantic’: Lee Min Ho reveals his dating style and ideal type of girlfriend; expresses envy over Gong Hyo Jin’s marriage

Lee Min Ho does not often talk about his personal life but has recently revealed certain aspects of his love life. The actor, alongside co-star Gong Hyo Jin from the ongoing series When the Stars Gossip, has been appearing in variety shows for promotional purposes. Moreover, he also shared his admiration for Gong Hyo Jin’s marriage with Kevin Oh.

On January 6, 2024, Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin guest-starred in the South Korean variety show Zzanbro. During the segment, both actors talk extensively about their careers and also personal lives. When discussing his dating style, Lee Min Ho described himself as a romantic, explaining that he is unwavering once he develops feelings for someone, pursuing the connection wholeheartedly until the very end.

The actor also shared that his ideal type is someone natural, noting that such individuals possess a unique charm. He mentioned that Gong Hyo Jin embodies qualities he finds appealing, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect and consideration in a relationship. He added that his approach focuses on being himself while ensuring the other person feels at ease.

Lee Min Ho also shared his envy over Gong Hyo Jin's marriage, describing it as a significant life decision and admitting that he is still deeply contemplating it. In a lighthearted response, Gong Hyo Jin humorously claimed she is diligently searching for Lee Min Ho's future partner.

When the Stars Gossip is directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream. Set in space, this upcoming romantic comedy will explore the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.

The first two episodes of the series have been released on the global streaming platform Netflix. Every new episode airs on Saturday-Sunday at 21:20 KST.

