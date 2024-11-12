Motel California first script reading: Na In Woo, Lee Se Young and more showcase exciting chemistry for romance drama; PICS

Na In Woo, who witnessed explosive popularity earlier this year after starring in Mrary My Husband, is all set for his return to the K-drama land. The actor recently attended the first script reading session for his upcoming romance drama Motel California. In addition, Lee Se Young, who will be playing the main lead was also seen immersed in her character, raising anticipation for the upcoming release.

On November 12, MBC shared the photos from the first script reading for Motel California (literal title). Alongside Na In Woo and Lee Se Young, Choi Min Soo, Choi Hee Jin, Kim Tae Hyeong, and more were present at the table read, showcasing undeniable synergy. In particular, the two lead actors were seen flaunting their chemistry, sparking intrigue about their love story in the drama.

See the pictures from the Motel California table read here:

Based on Shim Yoon Seo’s 2019 novel Hoe, Bitter Home, Motel California will narrate the story of a woman who grew up in a rural motel. 12 years later, she returns to the same place after escaping home and living by herself for so long. There, she rekindles her first love while facing new challenges.

Lee Se Young will embody the role of Ji Kang Hee, an interior designer with a unique background and a difficult past. She grew up in rural Motel California, considering it her home while also bearing scars from her mixed heritage.

Known for her outstanding performances in What Comes After Love, The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, and more, Lee Se Young is expected to deliver a strong screen presence in the upcoming drama.

On the other hand, Na In Woo is set to portray Cheon Yeon Soo. He works as a veterinarian in a rural village. After Ji Kang Hee returns, he reunites with her first love, starting a new chapter. Earlier this year, Na In Woo impressed viewers with his Marry My Husband role, landing a spot among the rising romance leads in the K-drama world. So expectation runs high for his chemistry with Lee Se Young in Motel California.

