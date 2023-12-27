Who was Lee Sun Kyun? From Parasite to My Mister: Know the late actor's best roles

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of possible suicide

Lee Sun Kyun, a prominent South Korean actor globally acclaimed for his iconic roles in popular K-dramas and movies like Helpless, Coffee Prince, My Mister, Parasite and more, unfortunately passed away in the morning of December 27, as confirmed by his management agency.

All you need to know about Lee Sun Kyun

South Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun, born on March 2, 1975, left an indelible mark on the Korean entertainment industry with his versatile talent and memorable performances. Best known for his roles in acclaimed films such as Helpless in 2012, All About My Wife and A Hard Day, Lee gained international recognition for his outstanding contribution to Bong Joon Ho's Academy Award-winning film Parasite, where he and his castmates earned a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Lee began his career in musical theater, and although he began with minor and supporting roles in television dramas, his breakthrough came with the 2007 series Coffee Prince, after previously collaborating with TV director Lee Yoon Jung on projects. His transition to the big screen was marked by critical acclaim, earning him a Best Actor award at the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria International Film Festival for his role in Paju in 2009.

Lee Sun Kyun married actress Jeon Hye Jin on May 23, 2009, and the couple welcomed their first child, a son, on November 25, 2009, followed by a second son on August 9, 2011. Their enduring love story became a source of inspiration for many.

Tragically, Lee Sun Kyun's life took a dark turn in October 2023 when reports surfaced about his suspected involvement in drug use. He voluntarily withdrew from the upcoming thriller drama No Way Out and faced charges of using marijuana and psychoactive drugs. Despite initial negative test results from hair samples, the actor sought additional lie detector tests through his lawyer, emphasizing the lack of physical evidence supporting the accusations.

On December 27, 2023, the entertainment world was shocked by the news of Lee Sun Kyun's untimely death at the age of 48. His lifeless body was reportedly discovered in his car at a central Seoul park, accompanied by a charcoal briquette. The police, reported to be acting on a report from his manager about a note resembling a suicide note, initiated investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death.

As fans and the industry mourn the loss of a talented actor, Lee Sun Kyun's legacy lives on through his impactful contributions to Korean cinema, leaving behind a body of work that will be remembered for years to come.

Here are the top 5 best roles of Lee Sun Kyun

1. Coffee Prince

In Coffee Prince, South Korea’s first gender-bender televisio series, Lee Sun Kyun portrayed Choi Han Sung, a talented record producer and cousin of the lead character, Choi Han Gyeol (played by Gong Yoo). His character, Han Sung navigated a complex romantic relationship with Han Yoo Joo, Han Gyeol's first love interest and Han Sung's ex-girlfriend. Lee Sun Kyun brought depth to the character, depicting Han Sung's emotional turmoil and his struggles with love and loyalty within the tangled dynamics of the storyline. His portrayal added an intricate layer to the drama, contributing significantly to the series' compelling narrative and character interplay.

2. Helpless

In Helpless, Lee Sun Kyun took on the role of Jang Mun Ho, a veterinarian plunged into a disorienting search for his vanished fiancée. As the central character, Mun Ho navigates a gripping psychological journey, unraveling shocking truths about his fiancée's disappearance. Lee Sun Kyun portrayed Mun Ho's emotional turmoil, desperation, and determination to uncover the mysterious circumstances surrounding his partner's sudden absence. His performance added depth and intensity to the film, capturing the character's evolving anguish and relentless pursuit for answers, contributing significantly to the film's suspenseful and haunting narrative.

3. Parasite

In Parasite, Lee Sun Kyun portrayed Park Dong Ik, the affluent patriarch of the Park family. As Dong Ik, he epitomized the image of wealth and success, embodying the obliviousness and detachment of the upper class. Lee Sun Kyun brought nuance to his character, portraying Dong Ik's sense of entitlement and condescension towards the lower class, contrasting sharply with the Kim family's struggles. His performance contributed to the film's exploration of social hierarchy, showcasing the stark divide between the wealthy and the impoverished while revealing the complexities and flaws within the privileged class.

4. My Mister

In My Mister, Lee Sun Kyun took on the role of Park Dong Hoon, a quietly resilient structural engineer grappling with personal challenges. Despite being entangled in a web of familial and professional struggles, Dong Hoon maintains a stoic demeanor while harboring a deeply caring nature. His character evolves throughout the series, displaying a remarkable capacity for empathy and understanding. As he forms an unexpected bond with Lee Ji An, portrayed by IU, Dong Hoon's journey embodies resilience, compassion, and the transformative power of genuine human connections amidst life's hardships. Lee Sun Kyun's portrayal brought depth and authenticity to a character navigating through emotional complexities and personal growth.

5. Paju

In Paju, Lee Sun Kyun portrayed Kim Joong Shik, a complex and conflicted character grappling with guilt and seeking redemption. Joong Shik, an enigmatic figure seeking refuge in the desolate city of Paju, becomes entangled in intricate relationships with Eun Mo and her sister, Eun Soo. His portrayal captures Joong Shik's inner turmoil, drawing audiences into his journey of inner conflict as he navigates through guilt, affection, and moral dilemmas. Lee Sun Kyun's performance offered depth and nuance to a character embroiled in a web of emotional complexity, contributing to the film's exploration of love, loss, and the human psyche amidst the backdrop of a socially and politically charged environment.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

