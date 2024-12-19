Lee Sun Kyun's blackmailer who extorted 300 million KRW from late actor sentenced to 3.5 years in prison; accomplice gets 4

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death by possible suicide and drug usage.

Late actor Lee Sun Kyun has finally received justice in an extortion case. Before he passed away, he was blackmailed by a woman and her accomplice and gave them a staggering 300 million KRW. The court has finally ruled in his favor, giving the perpetrators over 3 years in prison each.

According to reports on December 19, the Incheon District Court's 4th Criminal Division sentenced A (30), an entertainment establishment manager to 3 years and 6 months in prison. Person B, a former actress who was the accomplice in the crime, received a 4-year and 2-month prison sentence.

The court stated that Lee Sun Kyun suffered extreme mental distress due to A's crimes while B also directly threatened and blackmailed him, further aggravating the situation. Judge Hong Eun Sook of the 4th Criminal Division pointed out that at that time the late actor was already in a difficult situation due to the investigation for illegal substance usage. "While other factors played a role in his untimely death (which was considered a suicide), it cannot be denied that A and B's crimes contributed to mental suffering," said the court.

According to reports, back in September 2023, the entertainment establishment manager who was acquainted with Lee Sun Kyun extorted 300 million KRW from the late actor. She claimed that someone hacked into her phone and threatened her with the content in it. However, the investigation revealed that the alleged hacker was none other than B, who was the accomplice in the crime. The former actress hacked into A's phone using a burner SIM card and then schemed the extortion from Lee Sun Kyun.

Further, a probe into the matter revealed horrifying details of B 'forcing' A to carry out the plan threatening that she would otherwise turn her to the police for illegal drug usage. In addition, B also reportedly blackmailed the Parasite actor by saying that she would disclose the phone conversations between him and A. In addition to extortion and blackmail charges, A is also facing a 1-year prison sentence for substance usage.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is habitual of consuming drugs, having suicidal thoughts, or anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: IU wins 30 million KRW lawsuit against accuser over false plagiarism claims; Know more