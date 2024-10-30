Living in a Rented House in Finland posters, teaser OUT: Cha Eun Woo, Kwak Dong Yeon, Lee Dong Hwi and Lee Je Hoon tease unseen chemistry

A unique mix of charm, wit, and unexpected fun awaits viewers as Cha Eun Woo, Kwak Dong Yeon, Lee Dong Hwi, and Lee Je Hoon prepare to step into Finland’s countryside for the upcoming tvN variety show Living in a Rented House in Finland. This fresh lineup of actors promises a delightful and never-before-seen chemistry as they leave their urban lifestyles behind for an immersive rural adventure.

On October 30, tvN unveiled the poster and teaser for the show, offering fans a glimpse of the serene yet challenging life awaiting the four stars. The poster shows a cozy countryside cottage-like house nestled in Finland’s Lapland, a setting that feels both inviting and intriguing. Surrounded by nature, the actors seem at ease yet ready to embrace their new surroundings. The teaser, however, dives into the fun side of this experience as the quartet is seen embracing countryside activities, including a scenic tractor ride, horse riding, and a few surprises along the way.

Unlike any typical retreat, Living in a Rented House in Finland explores the simpler, self-sufficient lifestyle of locals who live without modern luxuries such as electricity, internet, or even clocks. For Cha Eun Woo, known for his roles in True Beauty and A Good Day to Be a Dog, this rugged experience will undoubtedly reveal new sides of his personality. Meanwhile, Kwak Dong Yeon, who recently captivated audiences in Queen of Tears, and Chief Detective star Lee Dong Hwi, known for his comedic flair, bring their own unique energy. Rounding out the group, Lee Je Hoon’s natural charisma and adaptability, seen in shows like Taxi Driver, adds another layer of excitement.

Set to premiere on December 6 at 8:40 pm KST on tvN and TVING, the show invites audiences to witness an unusual yet heartwarming experiment in bonding and survival. As they tackle the countryside’s challenges together, fans are sure to be treated to humorous misadventures, touching moments of brotherhood, and fresh perspectives from these beloved actors. Through rustic chores and unfamiliar tasks, Cha Eun Woo, Kwak Dong Yeon, Lee Dong Hwi, and Lee Je Hoon will no doubt create unforgettable memories and a compelling display of friendship.

