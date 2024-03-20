Happy Birthday Kwak Dong Yeon: Vincenzo, Big Mouth, and more; top 5 best roles of underrated actor

Celebrating the birthday of the versatile actor Kwak Dong Yeon! Known for his remarkable performances in popular dramas like Vincenzo and Big Mouth, Kwak Dong Yeon has consistently delivered memorable performances across a range of characters. In this article, we'll explore his top 5 best roles, showcasing the talent of this underrated actor.

Kwak Dong Yeon turns 27

Kwak Dong Yeon, born on March 19, 1997, in Daejeon, South Korea, is a versatile actor renowned for his captivating performances across various genres. Making his acting debut in the acclaimed series My Husband Got a Family in 2012, he quickly garnered attention and received the Best Young Actor Award at the Korea Drama Awards for his portrayal.

The seasoned actor's career trajectory saw him starring in notable dramas like Puberty Medley, Modern Farmer, and the historical sensation Love in the Moonlight, solidifying his status as a rising star. His ability to immerse himself in diverse roles earned him critical acclaim and nominations for prestigious awards.

In subsequent years, Kwak Dong Yeon continued to showcase his talent through roles in hit dramas such as Gangnam Beauty, My Strange Hero, and Never Twice, demonstrating his versatility and range as an actor. His performances consistently captivated audiences and earned him accolades, including Actor Awards and nominations for Excellence Awards at various industry events.

Transitioning seamlessly between television dramas and musical theater, he further displayed his multifaceted abilities. He impressed audiences with his portrayal of characters ranging from troubled baseball players to genial playwrights, earning nominations for prestigious awards in both the acting and musical realms.

In 2021, Kwak Dong Yeon's portrayal of Jang Han Seo in the hit series Vincenzo further elevated his profile, showcasing his ability to embody complex and compelling characters. He continued to diversify his portfolio by joining the variety show Delicious Rendezvous, further endearing himself to audiences with his charm and wit.

In 2022, Kwak Dong Yeon expanded his repertoire with roles in the film 6/45 and the MBC drama Big Mouth, where he showcased his versatility by portraying diverse characters with depth and authenticity. Currently, he graces screens in the ongoing drama Queen of Tears, captivating viewers with his nuanced performances.

Kwak Dong Yeon's journey in the entertainment industry reflects his dedication, talent, and versatility as an actor, earning him admiration and acclaim from audiences and critics alike. As he continues to evolve and take on new challenges, he remains a prominent figure in South Korean entertainment, leaving an indelible mark with each role he undertakes.

Here are top 5 dramas to celebrate the versatility of Kwak Dong Yeon

1. Love in the Moonlight

In Love in the Moonlight, Kwak Dong Yeon portrays the character Kim Byung Yeon, a skilled swordsman and scholar who serves as the Head of the Royal Guard in the Crown Prince's palace. As Lee Yeong's childhood friend and trusted confidant, Kim Byung Yeon plays a pivotal role in the series, offering unwavering support and guidance to the prince. However, he harbors a secret that could jeopardize their relationship, adding layers of intrigue to his character. Kwak Dong Yeon's portrayal of Kim Byung Yeon adds depth and complexity to the beloved historical drama.

2. Its Okay to Not Be Okay

In It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Kwak Dong Yeon portrays Kwon Ki Do, a patient at the psychiatric hospital diagnosed with mania. He is the son of an assemblyman. Kwak Dong Yeon's character adds depth to the narrative, offering insights into the challenges faced by individuals dealing with mental health issues. Through his portrayal, Kwak Dong Yeon delivers a compelling performance, contributing to the richness of the series' exploration of complex human emotions and experiences.

3. Vincenzo

In Vincenzo, Kwak Dong Yeon portrays Jang Han Seo, the half-brother of Jang Jun Woo and the previous chairman's illegitimate son. Despite publicly acting as the owner of Babel Group in his brother's place, Jang Han Seo harbors a more morally equipped disposition than his brother. He initially appears rude, cocky, and pretentious, adding layers of complexity to his character. Kwak Dong Yeon's performance as Jang Han Seo adds to the intrigue and dynamics of the series, offering viewers a multifaceted portrayal of power dynamics within the intricate narrative of Vincenzo.

4. Big Mouth

In Big Mouth, Kwak Dong Yeon portrays Jerry, also known as Oh Jin Chul, his real name. Jerry is a scammer with three previous convictions who holds great respect for the genius conman Big Mouse. As a supporting character, Kwak Dong Yeon's portrayal brings depth to the series, contributing to the intricate web of deception and intrigue surrounding the main storyline. Jerry's character serves as a significant element in the narrative, highlighting the complexities and challenges faced by the protagonist, Park Chang Ho, played by Lee Jong Suk.

5. Queen of Tears

In Queen of Tears, Kwak Dong Yeon portrays Hong Soo Cheol, the younger brother of the female lead, Hong Hae In, and the CEO of Queens Mart. As a key character in the series, Kwak Dong Yeon's role adds complexity to the familial dynamics within the Queen's family. Soo Cheol's character likely navigates intricate relationships and power struggles within the family business, contributing to the overall drama and tension of the storyline. Kwak Dong Yeon's performance likely brings depth and nuance to the character, making him an integral part of the narrative's development and intrigue.

