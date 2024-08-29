‘Lot to learn’: LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin address Coachella 2024 live vocals controversy and its regrettable aspects

LE SSERAFIM, the noted K-pop girl group who earlier this got wrapped in a live vocals controversy over their debut Coachella stage, recently addressed it. LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin today at their upcoming album press con, shared regrets over the Coachella 2024 stage and said that there is a “lot to learn” for them.

On August 29, 2024, LE SSERAFIM members Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Sakura, Kazuh, and Hong Eunchae attended a press conference for their upcoming mini album CRAZY. During the press con, LE SSERAFIM leader Kim Chaewon first broke the silence about their Coachella 2024 live vocals controversy. LE SSERAFIM performed at Coachella 2024 on April 13 and their stage became the recipient of a lot of criticism over the internet.

Talking about Coachella 2024, Kim Chaewon said that there were “many regrettable” things about their set but the group members have “learned a lot” from it. She noted that the girl group has performed many times in a short time since their debut, but Coachella was their first outdoor festival.

The LE SSERAFIM leader added that they got over-excited and “lost control over our pace” leading to many faults. But they have realized they have a ‘lot to learn and experience’ and it is their lifelong duty to always better themselves and the members have talked about doing the same.

Kim Chaewon added that CRAZY is the first step from LE SSERAFIM towards that. She added that they have worked hard on the album and asked fans to look forward to it with love.

Furthermore, Huh Yunjin sharing similar regrets over the Coachella stage said that learning from that experience, “we want to show growth step by step” and CRAZY will be the first step. She added that they will work hard to present their fans with better performances and music.

In other news, LE SSERAFIM is all set to release their highly awaited fourth EP CRAZY on August 30, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) alongside the lead track of the same name. CRAZY will be a house track with profuse EDM influences. And the album will also include the unreleased track 1800 Hot N Fun which was sung by LE SSERAFIM during Coachella.

