Are LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon and RIIZE’s Wonbin dating? Netizens shut down rumors

LE SSERAFIM leader Kim Chaewon recently got embroiled in a dating rumor with RIIZE’s Wonbin when a netizen claimed that the two K-pop stars were in a relationship.

However, the ‘evidence’ given by the claiming person did not sit right with others as netizens were quick to shut down the dating rumor.

RIIZE’s Wonbin and LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon’s dating rumors get shut down by netizens

It all began when a netizen claimed that LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon and RIIZE’s Wonbin were dating by giving evidence of some same outfits both K-pop idols wore.

Kim Chaewon and Wonbin were allegedly wearing the same red checkered shirt on different occasions. The person claimed some more instances of the LE SSERAFIM member and RIIZE member sharing the same clothing.

However, netizens were not convinced at all, they were quick to shut down the rumor of Kim Chaewon and Wonbin dating as they pointed out that the ‘evidence’ put forward by the claiming individual shows branded shirts and clothing which are quite famous among idols.

Here are comments made by netizens:

Didn’t someone previously say that shirt was a couple tee with NingNing? LOL. And that pink shirt was worn by hundreds of celebrities.

Hey, how many people is Wonbin dating?

Many idols have been spotted wearing the same clothing like SEVENTEEN’s DK and NCT’s Sion to name a few. You can see them donning the same shirt here:

Know about RIIZE’s recent activities

RIIZE has been rising as a charismatic K-pop boy group with its addictive songs and captivating visuals. RIIZE finally released their debut mini-album RIIZING on June 17, 2024, alongside the power-infusing lead track Boom Boom Bass.

Meanwhile, RIIZE is currently embarking on their first fan con tour RIIZING DAY. The boy group’s next stop will be in Manila on July 14, moving on to Singapore on July 20, and layer heading to Bangkok, Thailand for two powerful sets on July 27 and 28 at Thunder Dome.

RIIZE will conclude RIIZING DAY with a great finale in Soul on September 14 and 15. RIIZE is also set to mark their Japanese debut with the single LUCKY later this year.

Know more about LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM is rising as one of the most followed K-pop girl groups. They recently performed at Coachella Music Festival 2024 where they took the audience by storm. During the performance, LE SSERAFIM also sang their unreleased track 1800 Hot N Fun which will be released later.

In other news, LE SSERAFIM is gearing up for a comeback in August 2024.

