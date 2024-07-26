Love Next Door's Jung Hae In announces official light stick to mark 11th debut anniversary; Scheduled for winter 2024 release

Jung Hae In announced his official light stick which is set to release in the winter of 2024. This marks his 11th debut anniversary. The actor had kicked off his career on July 26, 2013, with the drama Bride of the Century.

He is known for his roles in action thrillers like D.P. and his romantic roles in dramas like Something in the Rain and One Spring Night.

Jung Hae In's official light stick to release in winter 2024

On July 26, Jung Hae In's team announced that his official light stick would be released in the winter of 2024. This announcement was made to mark his 11th debut anniversary as an actor. Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section.

More about Jung Hae In

Jung Hae In made his debut in 2013 with the drama Bride of the Century. Since then the actor has starred in many unconventional roles like a homophobic soldier with anger issues in Prison Playbook and a young single father in One Spring Night. The actor received the BaekSang Arts Award for the Most Popular Actor in 2018. He also won the Best New Actor at the 56th Daejong Film Awards for Tune In For Love in 2020.

The actor will be next appearing in the romance comedy Love Next Door. Jung So Min will be playing the lead along with him in the project. The drama commenced its production earlier in 2024 and will be premiering on August 17.

Jung Hae In will be taking on the role of a successful young architect. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults. This would be Jung Hae In's first romance comedy. He has previously addressed it himself that it is a genre that he hasn't explored but wants to try out.

