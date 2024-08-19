What Comes After Love teaser: Lee Se Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro reunite after 5 years like miracle; Watch

What Comes After Love is an upcoming romance drama starring Lee Se Young and Japanese actor Sakaguchi Kentaro. Anticipation runs high as the star cast comes together with the talented crew for this project based on a novel. The story revolves around two former lovers who had parted ways due to the realities of life but unexpectedly reunited after 5 years.

On August 19, Coupang Play unveiled the second teaser for their upcoming drama What Comes After Love. The latest teaser focuses on Sakaguchi Kentaro's point of view as he reveals how he felt when Lee Se Young came into his life like a miracle. The character reminisces about the good times he had spent with his former lover. Then he goes on to say that the woman came back into his life just like a miracle once more.

Watch the new teaser below.

What Comes After Love will be premiering on September 27. The will include 6 episodes and will air every Friday. Lee Se Young, Sakaguchi Kentaro, Hong Jong Hyun, Lee Bo Ram and Nakamura Anne will be taking on the main roles in the series.

The series is adapted from the novel written by Gong Ji Young and the Japanese author Tsuji Hitonar. Moon Hyun Sang has directed the project. He is also known for films like Seoul Vibe and As One. What Comes After Love will mark his first drama.

The series will tell the story of a Korean woman Choi Hong who is a student in Japan. She meets a Japanese man Aoki Jungo and they eventually end up dating and falling in love. However, due to the realities of life and their differences, they chose to break up. After 5 years when Aoki Jungo travels to Seoul for work, the two unexpectedly find each other face to face.

