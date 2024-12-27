Year-Ender Poll: From Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol’s short relationship to HyunA’s marriage with Yong Junhyung; VOTE for biggest 2024 dating news

The year kicked off with surprising news about Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s relationship, which quickly became the talk of the town. Things took a dramatic turn when Hyeri shared a cryptic Instagram post hinting at unsavory circumstances, fueling speculation. Ultimately, the couple announced their breakup, leaving fans shocked and curious about the backstory.

Another major headline involved HyunA’s marriage to Yong Junhyung, sparking heated debates. While some fans celebrated the union, many criticized the pairing due to Yong Junhyung’s alleged connection to the Burning Sun controversy.

Amidst the controversies, there were heartwarming announcements as well. Han Ji Min and Chae Jung Hoon from Jannabi broke stereotypes, embracing their 10-year age gap and proving love knows no bounds. Jo Bo Ah, beloved for her role in Tale of the Nine-Tailed, surprised fans by tying the knot with her non-celebrity fiancé. Actress Nana also confirmed her relationship with model Chae Jong Seok, delighting fans with the unexpected pairing. Meanwhile, comedians Jo Se Ho and Min Kyung Hoon added humor and joy to the mix with their marriage announcement.

Which is the biggest dating news of 2024? From Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's sudden dating news to Kim Bo Ra tying the knot, which couple surprised you the most? VOTE NOW to declare which is the biggest dating news of 2024! Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol Lee Chae Min and Ryu Da In HyunA and Yong Junhyung marriage Han Ji Min and Choi Jung Hoon Jo Bo Ah tying knot with non-celebrity fiancé Kim Bo Ra marriage with Jo Ba Reun Nana and Chae Jong Seok Song Ji Eun ties knot with Park We Min Kyung Hoon marriage Jo Se Ho marriage with non-celebrity girlfriend

ALSO READ: BTS' malicious commenter fined 5 million KRW for defamation on personal blog, repeat offenders charged 2 million