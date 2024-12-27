Year-Ender Poll: From Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol’s short relationship to HyunA’s marriage with Yong Junhyung; VOTE for biggest 2024 dating news
The year kicked off with surprising news about Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s relationship, which quickly became the talk of the town. Things took a dramatic turn when Hyeri shared a cryptic Instagram post hinting at unsavory circumstances, fueling speculation. Ultimately, the couple announced their breakup, leaving fans shocked and curious about the backstory.
Another major headline involved HyunA’s marriage to Yong Junhyung, sparking heated debates. While some fans celebrated the union, many criticized the pairing due to Yong Junhyung’s alleged connection to the Burning Sun controversy.
Amidst the controversies, there were heartwarming announcements as well. Han Ji Min and Chae Jung Hoon from Jannabi broke stereotypes, embracing their 10-year age gap and proving love knows no bounds. Jo Bo Ah, beloved for her role in Tale of the Nine-Tailed, surprised fans by tying the knot with her non-celebrity fiancé. Actress Nana also confirmed her relationship with model Chae Jong Seok, delighting fans with the unexpected pairing. Meanwhile, comedians Jo Se Ho and Min Kyung Hoon added humor and joy to the mix with their marriage announcement.
