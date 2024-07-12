What did Byeon Woo Seok look like during schooling days? Lovely Runner star's graduation PICS charm fans

Actor Byeon Woo Seok, known for his impressive body of work, has ascended to global stardom with his recent K-drama Lovely Runner. Basking in success, he is actively engaged in fan meetings, photoshoots, and various events. As his popularity soars, previously unseen photos from his past, such as a recently shared graduation picture, have resurfaced, adding to his growing fame.

Byeon Woo Seok’s graduation photo surfaces

Byeon Woo Seok's graduation picture recently surfaced after being shared by user @dustjrdltkfk on X (formerly Twitter). In the photo, the star of Lovely Runner is seen with a shy smile, standing alongside four classmates.

Two are standing and the other two are sitting, posing for the camera. Byeon Woo Seok's appearance in the picture shows a striking resemblance to his current looks, suggesting he has always possessed a natural charm and beauty. His bubbly yet somewhat reserved nature, evident in his childhood photo, continues to shine through in his adulthood.

Check out the photo here-

Byeon Woo Seok's character Ryu Sun Jae from Lovely Runner has sparked widespread discussion in the Korean entertainment sphere. Even after the drama's conclusion, its popularity continues to surge among fans and the public.

Viewers have been captivated by Sun Jae's selflessness, kind-hearted nature, and portrayal as the perfect boyfriend, cementing his status as a fan favorite. The admiration for Byeon Woo Seok has further intensified as fans perceive him to embody similar traits of kindness, sweetness, and down-to-earth charm in real life, contributing to the growth of his fan base.

More about Byeon Woo Seok and Ryu Sun Jae

Byeon Woo Seok, a beloved South Korean actor and model, first captured audiences' hearts when he debuted as a model in 2014, marking the beginning of his journey to stardom in the entertainment industry.

In 2016, Byeon Woo Seok made his acting debut with a cameo appearance as Son Jongshik in Dear My Friends. Continuing to broaden his acting repertoire, Woo Seok took on supporting roles before landing his career-defining role in Lovely Runner as idol Ryu Sun Jae of ECLIPSE.

Ryu Sun Jae emerges as the current heartthrob. When bedridden Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon) receives a heartfelt message from Sun Jae, a rising singer, her world is forever changed. Im Sol becomes a devoted fan, deeply loyal to Sun Jae. Years later, when Sun Jae tragically passes away in a mysterious accident, Im Sol embarks on a journey back in time to prevent his death and alter his fate, as well as her own.

