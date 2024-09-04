Confirmed: Kim Hye Yoon and Park Solomon to lead in upcoming fantasy romance K-drama Human Starting from Today

Kim Hye Yoon and Park Solomon are set to star together in a new drama. On September 4, SBS announced that the two actors will play the leads in the upcoming series Human Starting from Today (literal title).

Human Starting from Today is a fantasy rom-com drama about Eun Ho, a gumiho (nine-tailed fox) who defies tradition. Unlike other gumihos who seek to become human by bewitching men and consuming their livers, Eun Ho lives a carefree life, avoiding good deeds and men to steer clear of becoming human. Her world shifts dramatically when an unexpected accident involving a narcissistic star soccer player results in her transformation into a human.

Kim Hye Yoon will star as Eun Ho, an eccentric Gen Z nine-tailed fox who has no desire to become human. Relishing eternal youth and the enjoyable aspects of human life, Eun Ho avoids good deeds and prefers indulging in minor mischiefs. However, her otherwise predictable existence is upended by an unexpected event.

Regarding her role, Kim Hye Yoon expressed her excitement about greeting viewers through Human Starting from Today. She mentioned that she will be taking on a new character and showcasing her acting skills, and she hopes that audiences will look forward to it and show their support.

Park Solomon will portray Kang Si Yeol, a world-class soccer player renowned for his confidence and ambition. As a leading striker for a prestigious international club, he has achieved every major milestone in his career, making him a standout star on his team. The ultimate narcissist, Kang Si Yeol's greatest fear is losing his physique. His seemingly flawless life is turned upside down when the nine-tailed fox Eun Ho enters the scene, bringing unexpected disruption.

Park Solomon expressed his excitement about working with talented actors on this exciting project. He noted that Kang Si Yeol is a complex character, which he believes will allow him to showcase a new side of himself. Park Solomon promised to deliver a well-developed performance and hopes that fans will look forward to it. Human Starting from Today is set to begin full-scale filming very soon so fans can look forward to it.

Kim Hye Yoon has emerged as one of South Korea's most popular rising actresses, particularly with the immense success of her latest time-slip rom-com K-drama, Lovely Runner. She starred as Im Sol, alongside Byeon Woo Seok, who played Ryu Sun Jae. Park Solomon on the other hand, was recently featured in the body swap romance series Branding in Seongsu, where he starred alongside Kim Ji Eun.

