Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon and Twenty Five Twenty One’s Kim Tae Ri picked as character inspiration by NINE’s author

Best-selling author Cheon Seon Ran drew inspiration from Lovely Runner star Kim Hye Yoon, known for her roles in Snowdrop, and actress Kim Tae Ri, recognized for her performances in K-dramas like Twenty Five Twenty One and Revenant, for her novel NINE. Fans of Kim Hye Yoon were delighted as her popularity soared following her role in Lovely Runner.

Kim Hye Yoon and Kim Tae Ri sited as muse by author

In an interview posted on Naver Post about her novel NINE, best-selling author Cheon Seon Ran mentioned Kim Hye Yoon. When asked if there was anything else she was passionate about besides writing, Cheon Seon Ran revealed her admiration for certain actors.

She confessed that once she becomes obsessed with an actor, she watches all of their works. She even imagines them as characters in her novels, a process she fondly refers to as virtual casting. Seon Ran disclosed that she wrote NINE while thinking of actors Kim Hye Yoon and Kim Tae Ri.

Her new full-length novel NINE tells the story of Nine, an alien with the ability to hear the sounds of plants. Unable to ignore the case of a missing child, Nine willingly stands by the victim's side. The author disclosed her desire to cast either Hye Yoon or Tae Ri in the role of Nine. Additionally, she expressed interest in casting Moon So Ri, known for her roles in K-drama Queenmaker and the film Little Forest, as the character Ji Mo.

Fans of Kim Hye Yoon were especially enthusiastic upon hearing the news, particularly because the actress had previously mentioned surprising her fans by revealing that she hadn't been invited to appear on variety shows and other events in the past, even after Lovely Runner’s ongoing success. Seeing her now booked and busy, recognized for her extraordinary acting and brilliant skills, brings them immense joy, knowing she is finally receiving the appreciation she deserves.

Kim Hye Yoon has been a seasoned actress for years, portraying iconic roles in some of the most prominent K-dramas and films. She gained widespread recognition for her breakout role in JTBC's television series Sky Castle. Subsequently, she secured her first leading television role in MBC's Extraordinary You and her debut leading film role in The Girl on a Bulldozer. Both performances were major successes, earning her numerous awards and further solidifying her talent in the industry.

Kim Hye Yoon made her return to the small screen in 2024 with tvN's time slip romance Lovely Runner. Her performance in the series garnered praise from both critics and audiences alike, highlighting her exceptional caliber and precision in acting. Media outlets quoted her as an "Actress You Can Trust" within the Korean entertainment industry.

