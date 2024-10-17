'Loving like real brother': GOT7's BamBam's mother thanks bandmate Jackson Wang for support during tough times

In a recent video making rounds among the fans, GOT7 member BamBam's mother took a moment to thank the septet member Jackson Wang for helping BamBam in his tough times. "Jackson gave him a lot of advice... Thank you Jackson for loving BamBam like a real younger brother. Whenever BamBam has problems, Jackson always comes out and helps him because he understands the situation." she said in the video.

Take a look at the full video clip here;

Meanwhile, BamBam's emotional journey has been in the spotlight, especially after he opened up about his mental health struggles during his BAMESIS concert in Chiang Mai on October 4. The K-pop star candidly addressed concerns stemming from alarming social media posts in July, where he revealed feelings of wanting to “sleep and not wake up.” While reassuring fans he would take time to rest, his vulnerability resonated deeply with them, sparking an outpouring of support from his dedicated fanbase, known as AHGASE.

During the concert, BamBam expressed profound appreciation for his fans, stating, “Your encouragement really helped heal me.” He acknowledged the emotional ups and downs he has faced but reassured them that he is on the path to recovery. “It’s been up and down, but I’m getting better,” he shared, instilling hope among his supporters.

Jackson Wang's unwavering support has also played a crucial role in BamBam's healing journey. In his heartfelt speech, BamBam thanked Jackson directly, saying, “Jack, if you’re watching, I want to say thank you, man. I really love you.” He revealed that Jackson's guidance helped him identify toxic relationships in his life, asserting, “From now on, I won’t let them near me again.” With a renewed sense of optimism, BamBam encouraged his fans to look forward to the future.

In other exciting news, following his much-awaited comeback with BAMESIS, BamBam is all set to make his debut in India this December. The GOT7 maknae will not only hold his fansign event in Mumbai but also participate in the K-Town festival alongside EXO's Chen, Xiumin, and B.I.

