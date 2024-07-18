Seunghan to return to RIIZE at the end of 2024? Controversial ex-trainee Han Seo Hee’s cryptic post sparks curiosity

RIIZE’ Seunghan has been on a hiatus since November 2023 after a few controversies erupted surrounding him. Though the group’s agency hasn’t revealed anything so far, regarding his status as a member a new rumor arose. The controversial trainee Han Seo Hee recently shared a cryptic post, giving rise to speculation that Seunghan may be returning to RIIZE soon.

Han Seo Hee claims Seunghan will return to RIIZE soon

Recently, the infamous ex-trainee Han Seo Hee took to her Instagram and shared a cryptic story writing, “There are talks of Hong Seunghan returning around the end of the year. Gonna sleep now.”

Fans quickly took screenshots of the update and shared it on Nate Pann, a popular Korean online community. It went viral within hours as netizens flocked to the post, expressing their excitement about Seunghan’s return to the group.

Though, she has been involved in some controversies surrounding RIIZE members, many fans think that her words cannot be trusted. She is infamous for allegedly being a pathological liar in order to get attention, hence her claims about Seunghan’s return lack credibility according to netizens.

Here’s what she originally posted on Instagram:

Why Seunghan is on hiatus?

Meanwhile, Seunghan faced massive backlash last year when his SNS conversation with TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Soobin went viral online. He was accused of allegedly disrespecting LE SSERAFIM member Eunchae. Though fans tried to debunk it saying that it was a banter addressed towards the TXT leader, criticism didn’t fizzle out.

The outrage surrounding his behavior was further fueled by a video of him allegedly smoking. Half a day later, another clip became a hot topic, where the K-pop idol was seen confessing to smoking.

The series of accusations against Seunghan quickly turned into a massive controversy, leading SM Entertainment to announce his hiatus from RIIZE activities in November 2023. Though since then, he has frequently made public appearances, even interacting with fans’ messages, there’s no certainty yet about his return to the group.

Meanwhile, RIIZE was recently spotted secretly exiting an event, surrounded by an ambulance, umbrellas, curtains, and boards that completely blocked the fans’ sight. Many onlookers claimed that the manner of the exit looked like the agency was trying to hide Seunghan’s return to the group from the public.

